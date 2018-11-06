MSNBC Election Results Live Stream: How to Watch 2018 Midterm Results Online

MSNBC will be providing comprehensive coverage of the mid-term election results today, Tuesday, November 6. In fact, MSNBC’s coverage will begin at 6 a.m. Eastern with its Morning Joe program and continue all day. The channel will be covering live results as they come in from all the key House and Senate races around the country. You’ll want to tune in early, because counting begins as soon as the polls close. In 2014, the first states declared their results around midnight. But early results and exit polls start coming in much earlier than that. The first polls will close at 6 p.m. Eastern in Indiana and Kentucky. Check out any of these other options below to see MSNBC’s coverage today.

MSNBC’s coverage begins today with its Morning Joe program at 6 a.m. Eastern and will continue all day. MSNBC will also have a re-launched version of Steve Kornacki’s interactive “Big Board” to show results as they come in. The board will have a new look, using software developed by E.J. Fox, Michael Small, and the NBC News Digital product and technology teams, Newscast Studio reported. Kornacki will use the interactive map to report on key races and results. Newcast Studio reports that improvements to the Big Board include being able to zoom in with pinch interactions, pulling up any historical race in any office in any county or district, and more labeling of district numbers or county names when zoomed in. You’ll also get to see a Kornacki Scorecard visualizing the 60 most important races with a “what if” mode as results come in.

Here are more of @SteveKornacki's options for displaying and breaking down election data (2/2) pic.twitter.com/nBnFUZU7MB — NewscastStudio (@newscaststudio) November 6, 2018

Here’s a look at the key House races you’ll want to watch on election night:

And a look from Steve Kornacki on whether Democrats could flip the Senate: