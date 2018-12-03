Frank Gilliam: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Frank Gilliam is the mayor of Atlantic City. On December 3, 2018, his home was raided by the FBI and IRS, The New York Times reported.

Federal investigators were seen carrying computer equipment and boxes from Gilliam’s home.

“The F.B.I. was at the mayor’s home in Atlantic City in an official capacity executing a search warrant,” a spokesperson for the Bureau told The New York Times.

It’s unclear what the FBI and IRS are investigating. Gilliam was involved in a late-night brawl outside the Golden Nugget casino last month. He was seen on video throwing punches.

Gilliam, a Democrat elected in 2017, has also come under scrutiny after a $10,000 check to the Atlantic City Democratic Committee was deposited into Gilliam’s campaign account.

Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam leaves his home at wheel of his private vehicle. The raid is over. pic.twitter.com/f1KHzROWHR — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) December 3, 2018

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Frank Gilliam Was Elected Last Year

Federal agents Unloading boxes from mayor of Atlantic City Frank Gilliam’s house in raid pic.twitter.com/qtvLyDmkf3 — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) December 3, 2018

Gilliam, a Democrat, was elected in 2017. Gilliam defeated incumbent Republican Mayor Don Guardian. The New York Times reported that Guardian was a frequent foe of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie over his administration’s decision to take over the city’s finances when it was on the verge of bankruptcy amid mounting casino industry struggles.

During the race, Guardian accused Gilliam and his campaign of voter fraud though that charge was unfounded, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

Gilliam previously served two terms as a City Councilman.

2. Frank Gilliam Was Involved in a Wild Casino Brawl

SQUARING OFF: New video released by New Jersey Office of the Attorney General shows brawl involving Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, town councilman outside a casino. Video shows woman in black boots trying to hold Gilliam, dressed in gray suit, back. https://t.co/cJX2PTaVa1 pic.twitter.com/DrAqQumNTS — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 30, 2018

Gilliam was caught on video in a late-night brawl outside of Atlantic City’s Golden Nugget casino in November.

The video showed Gilliam throwing punches at an unidentified man before security broke up the fight. The cause of the fight remains unclear.

NJ.com reported that Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II was also involved in the brawl. Others involved alleged that Gilliam and Fauntleroy assaulted them and chased them with their car outside the Haven Nightclub at the Golden Nugget.

Prosecutors said that Gilliam and Fauntleroy will not be charged in the brawl, The Times reported.

The two still face citizens’ complaints and are scheduled to appear in court on December 11.

3. Frank Gilliam Was Accused of ‘Stealing’ $10,000 Campaign Check

A criminal complaint was filed against Gilliam earlier this month after he deposited a check made out to the Atlantic City Democratic Committee into his own campaign account, NJ.com reported.

Gilliam said that the check was deposited by mistake.

In April, Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury dropped the charges, saying there was not “even a scintilla of evidence” of wrongdoing.

Gilliam said he returned the money to the committee.

Councilman George Tibbitt, who ran on a joint ticket with Gilliam, has also accused the mayor of depositing checks addressed to Tibbitt into his own account and has been interviewed by the FBI, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

4. Frank Gilliam Has a History of Assault Charges

In December 2010, then-Councilman Frank Gilliam allegedly assaulted a man for walking too close to his car, The Press of Atlantic City reported. Gilliam claimed that the man slapped his car which led to an argument that turned physical.

In 1997, a woman that Gilliam was dating was granted a restraining order under the state’s Prevention of Domestic Violence Act. The order said that court found “good cause to believe that (the woman’s) life, health, and well-being have been and are endangered by (Gilliam’s) acts of violence.”

5. FBI Stays Mum on Raid

FBI agent Jessica Weisman addresses media briefly outside Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam’s house. FBI and IRS executing a search warrant. pic.twitter.com/PppxfuL3NA — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) December 3, 2018

“We can confirm that our agents were executing search warrant at the home of Mayor Frank Gilliam,” FBI Newark spokeswoman Doreen Holder told reporters but declined to add any details.

Holder said that both FBI and IRS agents were involved in the raid.

Gilliam also declined to comment.

“We have no information to give. We have not been briefed,” Christina Bevilacqua, Gilliam’s deputy chief of staff, told NJ.com. “The mayor’s office is open and we are going to continue to provide services to the city’s residents.”

NJ.com reported that agents left the home around 12:30 pm Monday. Gilliam left the home around 1 pm and drove away without answering reporters’ questions.

