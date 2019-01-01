Bruce Mann, Elizabeth Warren’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bruce Mann is the second husband of Elizabeth Warren, who has launched an exploratory committee around a 2020 presidential run.

Mann and Warren were married in 1980, and are both professors of law, though Warren has since left the academic world for the political one. They live in Cambridge together, where Mann teaches at Harvard Law School.

Here’s what you need to know about their love story:

1. Mann is a Professor at Harvard Law School

Mann is the Carl F. Schipper, Jr. Professor of Law at Harvad Law School, according to his faculty bio page. He specializes in American Legal History, Property, and Trusts ad Estates,

Mann attended Brown University as an undergraduate, then received his Ph.D. in history at Yale, as well as a law degree from Yale. Per his bio, he has taught at Washington University in St. Louis, as well as the universities of Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Houston, Texas, and Michigan. He has also taught a history course at Princeton.

Mann has also written several books, including Republic of Debtors: Bankruptcy in the Age of American Independence, which won three awards from various historical societies.

It appears that Mann will continue to teach at Harvard throughout Warren’s presidential bid, as he is listed to teach a course in Spring 2019 titled American Legal History.

2. Warren Proposed to Mann; They’ve Been Married Now for 38 Years

Warren and Mann were married in 1980, but what many people may not know about the couple is that Warren actually proposed to her husband.

In a July 2015 Facebook post commemorating their 35th anniversary, Warren shared the intimate story, writing,

“By the time I was 30, I thought my life was settled. Granted, not quite what I’d expected—but settled. I was a single mom with two little kids, and I’d just started teaching law in Houston. And then I met a guy from Massachusetts named Bruce. I was completely crazy about him, and I still am. When I proposed to him, he said yes. I bought a sundress that could double as a wedding gown, and 35 years ago today, I married Bruce.”

In the past, Mann has spoken out about what it was like to adjust to the role of being known as Warren’s husband, once she stepped into the public eye. In 2012, Mann said at an event that he never would have thought they would become public figures. Via MassLive, he said, “Oh God no. Never. We have each had academic careers for roughly 35 years. This is not something we ever aimed for, ever thought about, ever expected.”

3. Mann & Warren Do Not Have Any Children Together; Warren Has Two Children From a Previous Relationship

Though Mann and Warren do not have any children together, Warren has two children from her previous marriage, Amelia and Alex, and also has three grandchildren as well. According to Warren’s official Senate page, she and Mann live in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and have a golden retriever named Bailey.

Of their decision to get a new dog in July, 2018, despite their incredibly hectic schedules, Warren wrote on Instagram, “The fights in Washington have gotten more intense. The stakes have gotten higher. The losses have mounted up. A few weeks ago, Bruce said, ‘We’re getting a dog.’ I started to recite the list, and Bruce just smiled. ‘The heart wants what the heart wants.’ And now we have Bailey who chews, piddles, and makes my heart happy. Today is our anniversary, and I’m reminded of one more reason I love Bruce: He knows about the things my heart wants.”

Mann has not been married before, and doesn’t have any children from a prior relationship. In 2017, he and Warren earned a combined $913,442, according to the release of their jointly filed tax returns, during Warren’s re-election campaign.

Additionally, their tax returns revealed that Warren, specifically, earned $430,379 in gross income, and that she and her husband had jointly given over $80,000 to charitable organizations, according to MassLive.

4. Warren Has Cited Her Husband as a Central Figure of Support in Their Early Days of Marriage

According to The Boston Globe, Mann and Warren were married within six months of her divorce, and Mann quit his teaching position in Connecticut for a role in Texas, where she was teaching at the time.

The Globe reports that Mann flew back and forth every weekend to attend Warren’s children’s sports games and to attend parent-teacher conferences, and that when Warren eventually received tenure at Harvard before Mann, he committed to flying to Cambridge frequently from Pennsylvania, where he was teaching at the time.

Warren said to The Globe of her husband, “He did it all. . . . Bruce flew back and forth and back and forth.”

Warren added, “I can’t imagine anybody putting up with me over long periods. It’s why I can never be cranky about Jim [her first husband]. I get it. Bruce not ­only puts up with me, God bless him, he seems to enjoy me.”

5. Warren Often Shares Intimate Stories About Her Life With Mann on Social Media

Warren often features her husband in her social media posts, and even featured him in a recent Instagram livestream in which she drank a beer and answered questions from followers. In the video, according to Fox News, Warren asks her husband if he wants one, too, and he replies (out of screen), “I’ll pass on a beer for now. Enjoy your beer.”

In an Instagram post in July, 2017, Warren shared the anniversary gift her husband gave to her, which was equal parts practical and intimate: a newly organized hallway closet.

Warren wrote, “Back when I proposed to Bruce, I knew he was pretty special. But through decades of ups and downs – kids, dogs, moves, living in separate cities, deaths in the family, and on and on – he’s turned out to be even more special than I originally thought. He even hangs a shelf on occasions like this. I’m a very lucky woman.”

For New Years Eve in 2017, Warren wrote, “Bruce and I do the same thing every New Year’s Eve: we watch Casablanca for the zillionth time. It’s a movie about love and courage — and also about how people survive, flourish, and fight back. We love it. No matter how you celebrate, have a safe and happy night, and we’ll see you out there in 2018.”