Colton Underwood’s Dogs: Meet Thor & Sniper

People across the country may feel as though they’re well acquainted with Colton Underwood. After all, he appeared on last season of The Bachelorette and followed that up with a long stint on Bachelor In Paradise.

But one thing that Colton fans may not know about him is that he has a huge passion for… dogs. That’s right. Colton is a huge dog lover.

In August, Colton welcomed 2-year-old German Shepherd rescue, Thor, into his home.

According to TMZ, the dog was about to head to the meat markets in Asia before he was saved by a non-profit organization that brought him to San Diego.

All Colton had to do was donate to Bunny’s Buddies; in no time, he was paired with Thor.

Colton’s other dog is 13-years-old; his name is Sniper.

Promos for this season have highlighted Colton’s love for dogs. In one trailer for the season, Colton can be seen lying on the floor with a handful of golden retriever puppies. Who wouldn’t want to be in his shoes?

Not to mention, Colton’s Instagram is full of him and his pups. Check out some pics of him with his pups below:

Colton is 26, and was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was raised in Illinois. Colton, a former NFL player, played football in college at Illinois State University for the Illinois State Redbirds. In 2014, he was signed to the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent. He then went on to spend the next two years with the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, and the Raiders’. In August 2016, he was released by the Raiders.

Within just a few months, the athlete found himself as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. He made it far; all the way to hometowns, before being eliminated. Becca claims that Colton’s relationship with Tia Booth, which put them all in a sort of love triangle during the show, was not the reason behind his elimination.

Since his time on The Bachelorette, Colton’s virginity has become somewhat of a focal point on the show. Posters for the season are even a nod to the 40-Year-Old Virgin movie poster.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Underwood discussed why he was ok exploiting his virginity for the show.

“I don’t mind making light of it and having fun with it — I can roll with the punches,” Underwood said. “I’m used to locker room banter, and I can have fun with that side of things. Of course night one was maybe over the top, but it was also nice to have those jokes and be able to laugh and smile. That first night can be nerve-wracking and overwhelming, so moments like that have allowed me to stay loose and in the moment.”

Underwood continued, “Obviously, people are invested in that now because that’s sort of been my story and what people know me for… Hopefully, after this, they know me for much more than just being a virgin.”

Be sure to tune into a new season of The Bachelor, airing Mondays on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.