March for Life Crowd Size: How Many Attended the 2019 Event? [PHOTOS]

Today was the annual March for Life rally, where thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. and at sister rallies around the country to protest abortion. The event took place the day before the Women’s March was scheduled to be held in Washington, D.C. Although exact crowd numbers aren’t available, organizers said they expected 100,000 people to participate, but some later said as many as 200,000 to 300,000 might have been at the event. Read on to learn more about the event and to see crowd photos.

The theme for this year’s march is “Pro-Life is Pro-Science.” About 100,000 were expected to attend the event, but the number may have been a lot more than that. Ford Fischer, a journalist with News2Share, said on Twitter that the best estimate he was able to get was from an organizer who said 200,000 to 300,000 were there today.

While I live-streamed, several commenters asked how many people I thought were in the #MarchForLife crowd. Too many to count, that’s for sure, folks! Best estimate I got from an organizer was 200,000-300,000, which seems plausible to me. pic.twitter.com/1SvXAUWF1B — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 18, 2019

The March for Life rally has been taking place for 45 years. This year’s speakers in D.C. included Ben Shapiro, Abby Johnson, Ally Cavazos, Dr. Alveda King, and more. Even Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise visit to the event with his wife, Karen Pence, after phoning into the rally first, NPR reported. Pence shared a short video message from President Donald Trump during his visit.

The event began with a Ben Shapiro live recording at 10 a.m., and the rally itself started at noon Eastern. Participants marched up Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court and Capitol Building.

According to the March for Life website, the event is a somber anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and participants have marched every year since 1974.

Here are some more crowd photos and videos that were shared on Twitter.

The crowd at the front of @March_for_Life lead the chants for an end to Roe. #GenLifeSTL #WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/ee5xOCWvt6 — Jennifer Brinker (@JenniferBrinker) January 18, 2019

Here’s a look at the participants as they marched down Constitution Avenue on January 18, 2019:

Here they are, on Constitution Avenue. #MarchforLife Jan. 18, 2019 (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz) pic.twitter.com/i4NvSHMzww — Catholic News Service (@CatholicNewsSvc) January 18, 2019

And another look at the crowd:

Another view as they gathered to hear speakers and singers:

This aerial shot shows the crowd marching to the Supreme Court:

#ProLife Americans are headed to the Supreme Court to demand the end to abortion.#whywemarch #MarchForLife pic.twitter.com/bbqRtu7W4o — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 18, 2019

Next year’s March for Life event will take place on January 24, 2020.