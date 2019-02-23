Abigail Kopf: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, ABC News’ 20/20 will investigate the man behind the 2016 Kalamazoo Uber Shootings, Jason Dalton.

Almost three years ago to the day, Dalton was found guilty of shooting eight people and killing six. On January 7, he pleaded guilty to six counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and several felony firearm charges.

One of the women who narrowly escaped death at the hands of Dalton was then 14-year-old Abigail Kopf. Tonight, Kopf will be interviewed alongside Kalamazoo-area detectives, prosecutors, and victims.

Here’s what you need to know about her:

1. She Narrowly Survived the 2016 Kalamazoo Shootings

On February 20, 2016, Jason Dalton opened fire at three locations in Kalamazoo, Michigan, killing six people and injuring two. One of the survivors was Abigail Kopf.

At the time, Kopf was accompanying a woman named Barbara Hawthorne, who was like a grandmother to her, to a local restaurant chain. According to the Detroit Free Press, Kopf’s parents say Hawthorne pushed Abigail down to save her from being shot.

Speaking to the outlet in 2016, Kopf’s mother, Vicki, said, “Barb is my hero… She saved Abbie’s life. And I also believe that her angel is sitting right beside Abbie.”

2. She Has Undergone Multiple Surgeries Since the Incident

After the shooting, Kopf had a metal plate inserted in her head to replace part of her skull. Not long after the insertion, one of the incisions made as a result of the metal plate became infected.

CNN is reported as writing, “Doctors rebuilt the skull of Abigail Kopf with a metal plate after she was shot in what police said was a five-hour shooting spree in Kalamazoo on February 20. Now an infection has affected the plate, which means the surgery will have to be redone.”

Abbie, according to doctors who spoke to CNN, wasn’t expected to wake up after the shooting. She was hospitalized with no heartbeat after being shot in the Cracker Barrel parking lot, but “her prospects were so dim” that she was kept on life support for her organs to be donated. Then, while her mother was holding her daughter’s hand in the hospital room one day, Abbie squeezed hers. Vicki Kopf has since described the moment as a miracle.

Kopf spent two months in the hospital before leaving. To this day, she still suffers from daily headaches and periodic seizures.

3. She Has Admitted Her Recovery Process Was ‘Frustrating’

Speaking to NBC News in 2016, Kopf admitted that her recovery process was frustrating. She said she was instantly happy once she was able to go home.

Abigail told the outlet of her recovery, “I had to learn how to talk again, how to eat again, how to walk again…”

Her parents have been extremely happy with the recovery their daughter has made, telling NBC, “To have her hurt the way she was, and the type of violence that was and to see what I saw the first night and being told to say goodbye to her because she wasn’t going to make it … and then to see her now and I hear her — it is truly amazing…”

“She’s one strong kid,” her mother added.

4. She Wants to Be a Marine Biologist

One day, Abigail hopes to be a marine biologist “because I love animals”, she tells NBC.

In October 2017, People reported that Kopf attended homecoming with her boyfriend, and had a “wonderful night.”

“She looked amazing and beautiful,” her mother, Vickie, told People.

On Facebook, Vickie uploaded a picture with the caption, “My beautiful baby and her handsome boyfriend homecoming night.”

5. Her Mother Says She Still Suffers from Severe Depression

According to People, Vickie says her daughter still suffers from severe depression and is “distraught about the loss of Barbara Hawthorne”, who was killed in the shooting.

Vickie tells the outlet, “Pushing past that horrible night, she tries to live her life the best way she can now.”

At one point, Vickie created a Facebook page on which she posted about her daughter’s recovery. In one post, she wrote, “She has a lifetime of learning to deal with a traumatic brain injury, adjusting medications, coping with ongoing headaches… This will always be the case; it will never change.”