Cargo Jet Crashed Into Texas’ Trinity Bay With 3 Onboard

BREAKING: Rescue crews are over Trinity Bay near Houston where a Boeing 767 crashed at about 12:45p CST. The FAA had just lost radar and radio contact with the cargo flight from Miami (MIA) to Houston (IAH). Three people were on board. The plane was operated by Atlas Air Inc. pic.twitter.com/Ck7LBmZseh — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) February 23, 2019

A Boeing 767 cargo jet crashed into Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas Saturday afternoon just before 1 p

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a “twin-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner operated by Atlas Air Inc. crashed into Trinity Bay shortly before 12:45 PM today.”

#FAA statement regarding a twin-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crash near Anahuac, TX today around 12:45 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/7x2f0wYwcG — The FAA (@FAANews) February 23, 2019

The FAA said it issued an alert after losing radar and radio contact with Atlas Air flight 3591 around 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The aircraft was flying from Miami to Houston. Three people were onboard the aircraft, the FAA said.

NTSB to launch Go Team to investigate Feb 23, 2019, crash of a cargo jet near Baytown, Texas. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 23, 2019

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

The FAA says the @Boeing 767 crashed into the Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas just before 1 o'clock this afternoon. Three people were on board the cargo aircraft. The crash site is about 30 miles southeast of @iah. #Air11 is getting ready to head to the scene. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/NugFl4kSDd — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) February 23, 2019

It’s reported that the freight jet is an Amazon ‘Prime Air’-branded jet that flies out of Atlas Air.

I'm at @iflymia and I believe I happened to see this aircraft shortly before departure. This is likely the last photo of this aircraft. pic.twitter.com/ApHUljVJhy — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) February 23, 2019

According to KHOU TV news from Houston, “767 Cargo jetliner crashes near Anahuac, Chambers County. @FAANews spokesperson says Atlas Air. Inc. aircraft lost radio contact 30 miles SE of Bush Airport and went down in Trinity Bay. Initial reports indicate 3 people on board.”

United States | 767 cargo jet operated by Atlas Air Inc. has crashed into Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas@_hozint pic.twitter.com/7RBMuuU0WP — Blaise Ortiz (@BlaiseOrtiz) February 23, 2019

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is responding. It initially reported it was “responding to eye witness and Federal Aviation Administration confirmation that a large commercial airplane has been reported to have crashed near the city of Anahuac, Texas, in the Trinity River.”

Later, the sheriff’s office reported the plane was “located in Jack’s Pocket at the north end of Trinity Bay.”

Following reports of an Amazon Prime Air branded Atlas Air Boeing 767 freighter crash in Trinity Bay near Houston. — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) February 23, 2019

“If I’m not mistaken, the Amazon/Atlas 767 crash would be the first fatal jet freighter crash on U.S. soil since August 2013 when two crew were killed when UPS Airbus A300 crashed while on approach to Birmingham, Alabama.”

Some are reporting that weather was likely not a factor.

Obs map at 1 PM, about 15 mins after the reported 767 crash in Trinity Bay. Winds were gusty and the front was off to the east. There were convective showers in the area at the time (radar image as of 12:42 PM). Not speculating, but just offering up some data. pic.twitter.com/IFF95gyW3p — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) February 23, 2019

“Obs map at 1 PM, about 15 mins after the reported 767 crash in Trinity Bay. Winds were gusty and the front was off to the east. There were convective showers in the area at the time (radar image as of 12:42 PM). Not speculating, but just offering up some data.”

This is a developing story.