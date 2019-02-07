Jared Eng: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jared Eng is a New York man who police say admitted killing his own mother, The New York Daily News reports.

Eng, 22, told his girlfriend on the phone that he killed his mother, Paula Chin, and said it took her “a while to die,” police said in a criminal complaint.

Eng and his friend Jennifer Lopez drove his Chin’s body to his family’s weekend home in New Jersey on December 31, police say.

Lopez and Eng’s girlfriend, Caitlyn O’Rourke, helped him dump Chin’s body in a garbage container, police say.

O’Rourke, 21 and Lopez, 18, were charged with concealment of a corpse.

Eng is expected to be charged with murder.

Police believe Eng, a SUNY New Paltz student, had argued with his mother about moving out of the family’s Tribeca home.

1. Jared Eng Told Girlfriend Caitlyn O’Rourke He Killed Mom Paula Chin, Police Say

Eng told Caitlyn O’Rourke over the phone that he killed his mother and said it took her “a while to die,” police say.

Police say Eng cut his mother’s throat and watched her die before putting her body in a duffel bag.

Eng told reporters outside of a New York police station that he didn’t kill his mother, The Daily News reported.

“I love her very much. She gave me everything,” he said.

2. Eng, O’Rourke, and Friend Jennifer Lopez Dumped Chin’s Body in New Jersey, Police Say

Police say Eng was caught on surveillance video carrying a duffel bag to a 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser outside the family’s Tribeca home on January 31.

The video showed his friend, Jennifer Lopez, backing the car in and out of the parking spot.

“It’s all clean,” Lopez said in a text message to O’Rourke according to police. “The hardest part was backing up the car,” she said.

Police later discovered blood inside Lopez’s trunk as well as Chin’s clothing and duct tape used to bound her.

3. Caitlyn O’Rourke Confessed Everything to Police

Police say Caitlyn O’Rourke confessed to helping cover up the murder.

O’Rourke told police that Eng and Lopez called her and admitting killing Chin and driving her body to the family’s weekend home in New Jersey.

Eng told O’Rourke that it took his mother “a while to die,” she told police.

O’Rourke confessed that she and Lopez went to the New Jersey home the next day and took Chin’s body to a garbage container on the property.

Police found duct tape, rubber gloves covered in blood, and blood stains in the house and found Chin’s remains in a garbage bin.

4. Police Believe Argument Over Moving Out Led Up To The Murder

Eng denied killing his mother to police.

He admitted to being at the family’s Tribeca home on January 31 and driving to the New Jersey home but claimed that he went there to pick up his antique coin collection that he planned to sell for rent money, The Daily News reported.

Police say they believe an argument about Eng moving out of the home led up to the murder.

Eng’s older brother Brandon reported Chin missing on Monday.

5. Eng is Expected to Be Charged With Murder, O’Rourke & Lopez Charged With Tampering

Eng, Lopez, and O’Rourke were all charged with tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse.

Eng is also expected to be charged with murder.

Eng is being held without bail.

Lopez’s bail was set at $100,000 and O’Rourke’s bail was set at $25,000.

