Jeff Bezos Accuses National Enquirer of Blackmail

Jeff Bezos has accused the National Enquirer and David Pecker of blackmail over his affair with Lauren Sanchez. Bezos made the allegations in a Medium blog that first appeared on the evening of February 7. The piece is titled “No thank you, Mr. Pecker.”

Bezos says that Pecker, the head of American Media Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer, promised to release “embarrassing” photos of the Amazon CEO. In exchange, Pecker wanted Bezos to end his internal investigation into leaked information about Bezos’ lengthy affair with Sanchez, Bezos alleges. Not only that, but Bezos says Pecker wanted the Amazon chief to release a statement saying his investigation had turned up nothing. To back up the allegations, Bezos has included the correspondence between himself and Pecker in the blog post.

Bezos Named Gavin De Becker as the Man Leading the Investigation Into Who Leaked Information to the Enquirer

Bezos writes that there are “several independent investigations” being led by Gavin de Becker. De Becker was already reported to be leading the inquiry, he has been referred to by Page Six as Amazon’s “security guru.” Bezos writes of De Becker in his blog post, “I’ve known Mr. de Becker for twenty years, his expertise in this arena is excellent, and he’s one of the smartest and most capable leaders I know.”

The National Enquirer Threatened Gavin De Becker With the Release of a ‘Below the Belt Selfie,’ Bezos Says

Bezos transcribed an alleged email from the chief content officer at AMI, Dylan Howard, that was written to Gavin De Becker’s lawyer, Martin Stinger. The email says that the Enquirer will publish a “below the belt selfie — otherwise colloquially known as a ‘d*ck pick’,” if the Washington Post continued with their plan to publish an article on the Enquirer’s newsgathering investigation into Bezos. That email went on to describe a group of photos the tabloid was willing to publish, most of which could be described as “PG-13,” at worst.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side