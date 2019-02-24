Who Has Lady Gaga Dated? List of Relationships

Who has Lady Gaga dated? For starters: Not Bradley Cooper. As far as we know, anyway. At least not yet.

Bradley Cooper will take the stage with Lady Gaga at the 2019 Academy Awards. Their insane chemistry in the movie A Star is Born has a lot of people hoping they will hook up together in real life. It also has a lot of people wondering about Lady Gaga’s dating history and relationships.

Lady Gaga was single heading into the Oscars. That’s because her most recent relationship ended a short time before the red carpet. Compared to Cooper, she hasn’t dated as many big names, but she’s well-known for a series of tumultuous relationships and heartbreaks. She did once tell an interviewer that she gets bored quickly in relationships.

Here’s who Lady Gaga has dated:

Christian Carino

Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend Christian has a tattoo of her on his arm. pic.twitter.com/ZjGNZCC4Bi — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) November 17, 2017

Lady Gaga was dating Christian Carino, and was engaged to him since 2017 by some reports, but she’s not anymore. Carino is a talent agent who’s represented some of the biggest stars. Gaga’s rep told People Magazine, “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end…There’s no long dramatic story.”

Another source told People: “Their friends knew they weren’t going to work out in the long run. It always seemed Christian was more into the relationship than Gaga was.” He was so entranced with her, in fact, that he got a tattoo of her face inked on his arm. They were said to be engaged in 2017.

That means Lady Gaga was single as she headed to the Oscars.

Taylor Kinney

Lady Gaga was once engaged to a Chicago Fire actor named Taylor Kinney. They were together for five years. She has lamented that career successes cost her relationships throughout her life.

“My love life has just imploded,” Gaga said in a documentary called Gaga: Five Foot Two, according to People. “I sold 10 million (records) and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.” The New York Daily News reported that the other men she was referring to were probably past boyfriends Matthew Michael Williams and Luc Carl.

Gaga announced the break up on Instagram. In July 2016, she wrote, “Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

Luc Carl

The New York Post reported that Luc Carl lost 40 pounds after splitting with Lady Gaga. The Post reports that Carl is a bartender, musician, and SiriusXM DJ.

They dated off and on for five years through 2010, according to The Post. He was one of her most significant relationships. He admitted he was “living somewhere between drunk and hung over at all time” during their relationship, reported The Post. He also claimed she “shoved” fame down his throat.

The New York Times reported that he met Lady Gaga when he was a manager of a rock bar and she was still known as Stefani Germanotta. He called her a “huge part of my life” to the Times.

Before they broke up, she told Rolling Stone, “I’ve really never loved anyone like I loved him. Or like I love him. That relationship really shaped me. I sort of resolved that if you can’t have the guy of your dreams, there are other ways to give love.”

She told the magazine he was the inspiration for some of her early hit songs.

Matthew ‘Dada’ Williams

According to Rolling Stone, Gaga once dated Matthew ‘Dada’ Williams, who “designed props and clothes for the singer’s live performances.

He created what Rolling Stone called “her disco-shtick” and he was the first Haus of Gaga creative director. They met at a restaurant, and, she said, according to Rolling Stone, that he was “the inspiration of the beginning of my fashion.” A book on Gaga claimed she called them “crazy lovers” but stopped the relationship when she realized the creative connection they had, Daily Mail reports.

Speedy

Lady Gaga was also linked to an entrepreneur named Speedy. According to Daily Mail, this relationship began in 2009 on the set of her music video.

Gaga claimed she was so heartbroken she could almost feel the blood dripping out of her heart, but Speedy said she was photographed kissing another man, Daily Mail reported.

Robert Fusari

Robert Fusari has a big claim to fame. According to Rolling Stone, he is an “ex-lover who is widely credited with helping to discover the star – and claims to have come up with the moniker ‘Lady Gaga.'”

It went bad though. He ended up suing her. She fought back. According to Rolling Stone, he’s a “Grammy-winning songwriter and producer” who claims to have written some of her songs.

Angelina Jolie?

There were rumors about Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga, but they were never proven. In 2010, Gaga told Barbara Walters that she has had sexual relationships with women, but there’s no verification that Jolie ever made that list.

Gaga Was Seen Hanging Out With Bradley Cooper Shortly Before the Oscars

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were together at an Oscars pre-party (not surprising since they starred together in a nominated movie). However, US Magazine reported, via a source, that Cooper and Gaga were “in a corner together all night. They looked so close, they almost seem like a couple.” However, People Magazine reported the pair were hanging with other celebrities in a group, although they did share a toast. She was seen dining that night with other celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio and Mick Jagger, according to People.

On Valentine’s Day, Lady Gaga got a new tattoo of a rose in honor of the song La Vie en Rose, with which she first attracts Cooper’s character’s attention with a singing performance in their movie. Of course, some fans took that as a secret message from Gaga to Cooper, but who knows. Gaga was singing that song when Cooper first met her too. She performed Édith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” at a benefit concert in 2016, Elle Magazine reported.

Gaga enthused about Cooper on Instagram, writing, “I didn’t get to say everything I wanted to say last night when we won, I was so overcome with emotion and of course wanted to share the mic with my co-writers. We are all so grateful Bradley loved ‘Shallow,’ sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world. Thank you B, and thank you Warner Bros. Thank you HFPA, we are beyond grateful.”

She’s repeatedly used this quote when describing Cooper: “There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life.”

However, since 2015, Bradley Cooper has been in a committed relationship with Irina Shayk, the mother of his only child. That’s obviously a massive stumbling block to any possible relationship with Lady Gaga.

According to Elle, she dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo for five years before moving on to Cooper. By November 2015, Elle reports, the pair was living together. By April 2017, they were parents, when Irina gave birth to Cooper’s first child, a girl named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.