Brenton Tarrant’s Mother, Sharon Tarrant: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Brenton Tarrant’s mother, Sharon Tarrant, is an English teacher. She has a daughter named Lauren, and has not given a public statement in the wake of the Christchurch mosque massacre. Prior to getting married, her name was Sharon Fitzgerald.

Per The Australian, Tarrant is a teacher who raised her children in Grafton, Australia, though it’s unclear if the family still lives there. Her husband, Rodney, died in 2010 from cancer.

You can find a few family photos of the Tarrants in this ABC article. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sharon Tarrant’s Husband, Rodney, Died in 2010 of Cancer

Sharon Tarrant’s husband, and Brenton Tarrant’s father, died in 2010 of cancer. In an obituary of Rodney Tarrant from The Daily Examiner, Joyce Tarrant, Brenton Tarrant’s grandmother, is quoted saying about her husband, “Rodney had a very friendly, gentle nature, he never said a bad word about anyone. He was one of those people who were good at anything he wanted to do. He always tried his best and was able to achieve his goals without too much fuss.”

Like his son, Rodney Tarrant was a noted athlete, who ran marathons and Triathlons throughout his adult life. His obituary reads,

After six months of training between two and three hours per day either cycling or running, Rodney entered his first competitive event, the 1987 North Coast Half Marathon. He finished 40th overall, which inspired a 13-year competitive career which saw him complete 75 triathlons, including the gruelling Foster Iron man Triathalon where he finished 39th overall and 13th in the over-30 years class. …

2. The Tarrant Family Is ‘Very Well Respected’ in Town, According to an ABC Reporter

To Radio New Zealand, Australian ABC News reporter Claudia Jambour, who was in Tarrant’s home town of Grafton, said, “We don’t know if they’re (Mr Tarrant’s family) is still living in Grafton at this stage, however, like I say, they are very well known in Grafton, Grafton is a quite a small community of about 30,000 people.”

Jambour continued, “It’s a very wholesome, friendly regional community, it’s very tight-knit. As the old saying goes, everybody knows everybody in a small town, it’s not known for that at all.”

She also noted how utterly surprised the entire community is. “We’ve spoken with a few people who said they’re upset and deeply shocked.”

3. Brenton Tarrant Wrote to His Mother While He Was Abroad, Per an Australian Outlet

According to The Australian, Brenton Tarrant wrote to his mother while he was traveling around the world in 2013, sharing his experience of watching Ozzy Ozbourne’s band Black Sabbath perform.

In the letter, per the publication, he wrote, “Been south already and going again on the 10th, seen snow and glacier, though haven’t touched either.”

4. Tarrant Described Himself as Coming From a ‘Working Class, Low-Income Family’

Within his manifesto, Tarrant described himself as a “regular white man, from a regular white family,” though he didn’t supply any personal details about his mother, sister, or deceased father.

Tarrant wrote, “Born in Australia to a working class, low income family. My parents are of Scottish, Irish and English stock. I had a regular childhood, without any great issues. I had little interest in education during my schooling, barely achieving a passing grade.” Tarrant claimed he invested in “bitconnect,” used the money to travel, which has since been partially confirmed by his old employer, when he was working as a personal trainer.

Tarrant, “I am just a regular white man, from a regular family. Who decided to take a stand to ensure a future for my people.”

5. The Tarrant Family Has Not Given Any Public Statements Since News of the Shooting First Broke

The Tarrant family has not yet given any public statement on the news of Brenton Tarrant’s horrific act in Christchurch.