Carolina Cano: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Carolina Cano, a nanny, was murdered while jogging, and her body was found in a lake.

Cano, 45, was from Jersey City. She was found deceased in a Lincoln Park lake in that community, not far from her home. The death has now been ruled a homicide.

The horrific crime is one of several deaths of joggers in the past few years.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Nanny May Have Been Strangled, Reports Say

The woman, identified Thursday as 45-year-old Carolina Cano, of Jersey City, was found dead in the lake in Lincoln Park, not far from where she lived, on Sunday… https://t.co/9kRXySl7CK — Dolly Loretta Russo (@dolly19631966) March 29, 2019

Although authorities have not formally confirmed the information, NBC New York reported, through sources, that Carolina Cano may have been strangled and then dumped into the lake.

NJ.com also reported through a source that Cano may have been strangled.

ABC 7 reported that police did not initially suspect foul play. Cano’s body was discovered on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., the station reported.

2. Cano Left Her House to go Jogging & Didn’t Return, Her Roommate Says

JERSEY CITY: Police are investigating a homicide after the body of a woman was found in a lake at Lincoln Park. Details 6pm @telemundo47 #jerseycity #nj #news pic.twitter.com/L24rgWXKVa — Cristina Navarrete (@CristinaT47) March 28, 2019

Cano’s roommate has spoken to New York news media about Carolina, and says that she left the home around 5:30 a.m. to go jogging, according to NBC New York.

She was wearing tennis shoes when found, the roommate told NBC, adding, “It has affected us so much because it happened so suddenly. It didn’t happen because she was sick, it happened from one moment to the next.”

The roommate told ABC 7 that Cano would go jogging before work every morning, and the station reported that surveillance camera footage did capture Cano entering the park.

3. Cano Was a Native of Peru & People Became Worried When She Didn’t Show Up for Church

Anyone who was in Lincoln Park in #JerseyCity on Sunday morning who may have info about Carolina Cano's murder, please contact the prosecutor’s office or leave an anonymous tip. #nj #crime #crowdsourcinghttps://t.co/aePGw0NjB2 — Tracie Boyle (@gengeeknj) March 29, 2019

Per ABC 7, Carolina Cano was a native of Peru. “She was a working woman, a good woman,” her roommate said to NBC New York. “She didn’t bother anyone. She was a woman that was always with God, that’s how she lived. She was really a beautiful woman. She had a very beautiful heart.”

NJ.com reported that Cano had lived in Jersey City for about two years, and her body was not in the water for long. No suspects have been identified, and the Medical Examiner determined the death was a homicide.

According to the news site, members of Cano’s church grew worried when she didn’t show up for services.

One woman wrote on Twitter of a vigil in Cano’s honor, “While horrified and angry about the murder in Lincoln Park, I am grateful to live in a community which stood together to make sure Carolina Cano is not forgotten. This park is ours. Fear cannot take it. Grateful too for several outlets covering this.”

4. A Vigil Was Held in Cano’s Memory

Please join us at Lincoln Park tonight at 5:30 to stand in solidarity with our neighbor Carolina Cano who was taken too soon, and to show that our park belongs to the people. An informal conversation & silent walk around the lake will follow. https://t.co/ttxcaEv6xY #JerseyCity pic.twitter.com/oyJImEZT8c — Megan Carolan (@MeganCarolan) March 29, 2019

Organizers held a community gathering at the lake.

“This weekend, local resident Caroline Cano was killed in Lincoln Park while out for an early run. Her murder is shocking and heartbreaking. While we did not know Ms. Cano, many of us in the neighborhood would like to gather to stand in solidarity, to demonstrate that we will not let fear rob our neighborhood of this place of joy,” they wrote.

“We welcome any of those who knew Ms. Cano to reach out if they would like to play a role – otherwise, please join (children welcome) to stand in solidarity for our neighborhood and in remembrance of this loss. We will gather at the lake (the part across the road from Casino in the Park) and there will be an opportunity for attendees to speak in memory and solidarity. We will also walk a lap around the lake as a group for those who wish. This is an informal event and all community members are welcome.”

5. Other Female Joggers Have Been Murdered in the Last Few Years

Jogging can be dangerous business for women who take to the streets alone, tragically. The last few years has seen a number of murdered jogger cases in the U.S.

For example, Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old college student, was murdered in Iowa while she was out jogging in 2018. Cristhian Rivera was accused in that homicide.

Karina Vetrano was slain while jogging in Howard Beach in 2016. Vanessa Marcotte, 27, a Google employee, was murdered while jogging in Massachusetts. Different suspects were accused in both of those cases.