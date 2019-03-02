Elizabeth Woods, Jordyn Woods’ Mom: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Since the unpacking of Jordyn Woods’ interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, fans on all sides: the Kardashians’, the Smiths’, and the Woods’, have wanted to know whom her mom is, and how Woods’ family is dealing with the very public fallout of the Tristan Thompson scandal.

The scandal, which entailed Woods being accused of fooling around with Khloe Kardashian’s (now) ex, Thompson, rocked the internet, but Woods’ subsequent interview with Pinkett-Smith raised even more questions. One of the most emerging questions is: who is Woods’ mom exactly?

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Elizabeth Woods is known as an L.A. socialite

While inquiring minds had been laser-focused on Jordyn Woods as Kylie Jenner’s best friend and confidante, many didn’t see a key influence and role model in the younger Woods’ life, giving support in the background. Elizabeth Woods, who was married to the late John Woods (a former sound engineer on Fresh Prince of Bel Air, starring Will Smith) had befriended the Smiths decades ago, along with her husband. Woods had already been exposed to Hollywood life and had been surrounded by celebrities, for much of Jordyn’s childhood.

“She’s like a professional best friend,” a source reportedly said of Jordyn Woods, speaking exclusively to ET back in August 2015. The source also noted that Elizabeth Woods was a popular L.A. socialite, whose footsteps Jordyn was able to follow. “Jordyn mostly just travels the world with her rich and/or famous friends.”

The Woods family is part of a de facto “extended family friend circle” of the Smiths and the Kardashians. Contrary to some of social media’s previous beliefs, Jordyn Woods did not meet Kylie Jenner at random. The Woods’ socialite status had been established in Los Angeles, for a while. Jordyn has not only been close to Jaden Smith, she’s given warm shouts out to close-knit friends in Hollywood, including Hailey Baldwin, on her Instagram page. (In the post below, the trio seem to be enjoying what looks like a best friendship…)

2. Elizabeth Woods serves as Jordyn Woods’ manager

Elizabeth Woods’ mom is not just an L.A. socialite, she acts as Jordyn’s business manager. Working closely with her mother, Jordyn has been able to secure deals like her U.K. clothing line partnership with BooHoo, the makeup line partnership with Kylie Jenner, and her modeling career, which has seen her become more recognized as a model.

With the help of mom Elizabeth, Jordyn has been able to make it clear in reports that she wants to be a considered a model (period), not a “plus-sized model.” Before a remarkable weight loss, Jordyn had been formerly branded as a “plus-sized model.”

“Yes, I’m a “curve” model, but to be completely honest, I feel like there should be no separate sections in fashion – there should just be one,” Jordyn stated in an interview with Obsessee.

With all of Jordyn’s modeling, makeup and activewear collections, Elizabeth has seen to it that her daughter, Jordyn, is now reportedly worth $6 million. Through Woods Management Group, the elder Woods has made some pretty big deals on Jordyn’s behalf.

3. Elizabeth Woods, Kris Jenner, the Kardashian family, the Smiths, and other notable Hollywood families, have been friends for a long time

Not only has Elizabeth Woods been friends with the Kardashians, Jenners, and Smiths for a while, she’s been good friends with P.Diddy’s family as well. At the passing of Diddy’s ex-flame and love, Kim Porter, Woods posted about the family, and about their deep connection.

“I have a hard time wrapping my head around your passing @ladykp, Woods writes about Porter after her passing in 2018. “I remember we were both pregnant together with our girls and so happy at your baby shower. @diddy @quincy @kingcombs we are praying for you and love you all! 😪” A good amount of Elizabeth Woods’ posts on Instagram are about family, with photos that include the #family hash tag–including a post showing Trey Smith, the eldest of Smith’s children.

At the start of Jordyn’s Red Table Talk, Pinkett-Smith also remarked on an “extended” bond that was created after Jaden Smith and Jordyn became friends. The friendship shown in the Red Table Talk video included Elizabeth Woods, Kris Jenner, the Kardashians, and the Smiths.

4. Elizabeth Woods has not remarried since the passing of her husband

Woods had been married to Jordyn’s late father, John Woods–both of who had been friends with the Smith family. Seen in the above Instagram post by Jordyn, made on February 27, 2017, the Woods appear to be very close-knit. “Happy Birthday Daddy 🌹🌹🌹,” Jordyn writes in the post, paying tribute to her late father.

On January 12, 2017, Jordyns’ father passed away. After the death of Woods’ father, Elizabeth began a GoFundMe page, to which Kylie Jenner donated $10,000 to help with Elizabeth’s husband’s funeral and medical costs.

Elizabeth shares four children with John Woods: Jordyn, her younger sister, Jodie, and two brothers, younger brother and model John Woods III and older brother Joshua Woods, who works as a tattoo artist in L.A.

Woods never remarried after the passing of her husband.

5. Jordyn Woods has been said to be moving back with Elizabeth Woods–and out of Kylie Jenner’s house–after the Tristan Thompson scandal

The fallout from the Thompson scandal has been severe for Jordyn. Reports–and Jordyn herself in the Red Table Talk interview–have said that trust has been broken with the Kardashians and the young Woods, and that they have all cut her out of both personal and business dealings. First cutting-off in order? Jordyn being reportedly leaving Kylie Jenner’s mansion.

Jordyn was a model for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and she teamed up with Kylie Jenner on a makeup line aptly named Kylie x Jordyn–so the sting is pretty deep with this scandal. Larsa Pippen, a friend of the Kardashian-Jenners, suggested that Woods had better have been leaving. “I don’t know how much longer she’ll be living in the guest house,” Pippen told a paparazzo. “Yeah, I’m sure [they’re going to evict her]. I mean, I would. I don’t know [about her].”

Elizabeth Woods is said to be receiving her daughter in their Calabasas home after Jordyn’s move from Jenner’s abode. Jordyn said in the Red Table Talk interview that it has been hard for her mom to get to the grocery store and run simple errands–and that her whole family at home has been enduring a tough time as a result of the scandal with Thompson.