Evelyn Yang, Andrew Yang’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Evelyn Yang, 37, is married to entrepreneur and Democratic nominee for president Andrew Yang, 44.

He has attracted attention for his Universal Basic Income proposal, which includes giving each American adult $1,000 per month. Yang’s plan involves paying for it by imposing a “new tax on the companies benefiting most from automation,” called a Value-Added Tax. You can read more about his policy proposals here. Yang also launched Venture for America, a non-profit organization that trains aspiring entrepreneurs.

Evelyn and Andrew have two sons and live in New York City.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Evelyn & Andrew Met at Columbia University

Evelyn Lu and Andrew Yang met on the campus of Columbia University in New York City, according to Voices of New York.

Yang has kept details of their relationship very private. On his campaign website, he included that he met and married his wife when he was in his thirties, while he was working at the test preparation company Manhattan GMAT. Yang worked there from 2006 until 2011.

Yang graduated from Columbia School of Law in 1999, when he was 24. He was likely back on campus for an alumni-related event or something of that nature when he met Evelyn. Born in 1981, Evelyn is six years younger than her husband.

2. Evelyn Studied Abroad in Shanghai & Met Her Husband’s Future COO in the Process

Evelyn’s higher education career included international studies. She traveled to Shanghai when she was a student at Columbia.

That experience ended up benefiting her future husband’s career, as well. Evelyn became friends with Eileen Lee during the study abroad program. Lee became Venture for America’s Chief Operating Officer when it first launched.

Lee explained to Medium in May of 2017, “I met the founder, Andrew Yang, through his wife, Evelyn, in late 2010. At Columbia, Evelyn and I met while studying abroad in Shanghai, and she had the intuition that Andrew and I would work well together. She and I had both left corporate jobs after 5+ years, and I was in the midst of pivoting my career when I met with him.”

3. Evelyn Lu & Andrew Yang Got Married in 2011 in a Destination Ceremony

Evelyn Lu and Andrew Yang have been married for more than eight years, according to the New York City Marriage Index.

They obtained their marriage license in 2010. The official marriage date is listed as January 3, 2011, according to public records.

The couple appears to have had a destination wedding. Pictures of their wedding are on a Facebook page called CD Weddings. The bio page explains that the company specializes “in destination weddings in the Caribbean and East Coast.”

The Yangs now have two sons. According to a blog page by Evelyn’s father, their older son shares a birthday with Evelyn, on October 31.

4. Evelyn Yang Previously Worked as a Marketing Executive For L’Oréal

Evelyn Yang had a career in the corporate sector before deciding to attend Columbia University, as noted in the previous section.

According to Voices of New York, Evelyn Yang’s professional resume included working at L’Oréal as a marketing executive. The article notes that she quit her job to take care of their two young sons.

Andrew Yang also explained on his campaign website that his wife encouraged him to launch Venture for America. He explained that after his “education company was acquired, and with Evelyn’s support, I decided to take my earnings and committed myself to creating jobs in cities hit hard by the financial crisis. By that time I understood the power of entrepreneurship to generate economic growth.”

5. Evelyn Yang’s Parents Appear to be Very Supportive of Andrew’s Presidential Ambitions

Evelyn Yang’s father, Tony Lu, has a website to which he shares family photos and other blog posts.

The front page of the blog is currently dedicated to Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign. Lu wrote that Yang is the first Chinese-American to run for president in the United States. (Though to be clear, Yang is actually the son of immigrants from Taiwan).

Lu also used the blog to promote Yang’s book, “The War on Normal People.”