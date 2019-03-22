Michael Kratsios: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

President Trump has nominated Michael Kratsios to the post of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the United States. If confirmed by the Senate, the 32-year-old Kratsios will become the first CTO to serve in the Trump administration; the post has been empty for the past two years, although Kratsios has been serving as deputy CTO during that time.

The position of CTO was created during the Obama administration; the CTO’s job is to “help the President and the Administration harness the power of technology, data, and innovation to advance the future of our Nation”, according to a White House press release.

Here’s what you need to know about Michael Kratsios:

1. He Used to Be an Investment Banker

Kratsios joined the Trump administration in late 2016, during the post-election transition. Before that, he was the chief of staff for Thiel Capital, an investment management firm based in San Francisco. Prior to that, Kratsios worked as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for Clarium Capital.

Kratsios’ boss at Thiel Capital, Peter Thiel, endorsed Trump for president and then was involved in the transition team. After Trump’s inauguration, Kratsios was appointed to be deputy Chief Technology Officer for the Trump administration.

2. He Is Widely Seen as a Moderate

Kratsios has won praise from some of President Trump’s harshest critics. Aneesh Chopra, a Democrat who was the nation’s first CTO, told Bloomberg News that she was glad to hear about Kratsios’ nomination. “It gives me some hope,” Chopra said. “I’ve had no conversations with him that make me think he’s partisan.” Ginni Rometty, the IBM CEO, told Bloomber that Kratsios’ nomination was “great news” and said that Kratsios deserves credit for “strengthening America’s leadership in technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence.”

3. He Wants to Make the US Competitive with China

As deputy CTO, Kratsios has been at the forefront on the Trump administration’s initiatives to make the US competitive with China, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence and 5G. Kratsios has acknowledged that it’s tough to compete with China’s reach when t comes to acquiring data, since the US has far more protections in place for individual privacy. But Kratsios says he’s optimistic that the US can still compete. “They have CCTV cameras on every corner and funnel that data into private AI companies,” Kratsios told Bloomberg. “That doesn’t mean we don’t have data sets that are extraordinarily valuable.”

Kratsios has also spent time in China, when he was a visiting scholar at Tsinghua University, in Beijing.

4. He Once Interned for Lindsay Graham

Kratsios holds a degree in political science from Princeton University. While a student, Kratsios also interned for Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Kratsios grew up in Columbia, South Carolina and attended Richland Northeast High.

5. He Is a Greek American

