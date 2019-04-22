Anna Conkey: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anna Conkey has been identified as the 31 year old woman who walked into a church in San Diego holding her 10 month old baby and a handgun. Conkey interrupted an Easter Day service being held in the auditorium of the Mount Everest Academy on Sunday morning. The pastor, Benjamin Wisan said Conkey had attended the church before but had left. In fact, Conkey has had negative interactions with her church in the past, and this is not the first time that church members have called the police on her.

On Sunday, the pastor said that Conkey seemed confused and he described her as being “not in her right mind.” He said that instead of speaking, Conkey was just uttering random words, and that nobody could understand what she wanted.

Alert parishioners tackled Conkey and removed her weapon. The pastor said that the gun turned out to be unloaded, although police have not confirmed that. Conkey was taken away by police and her baby was taken into protective custody.

Here’s what you need to know about Anna Conkey:

1. She Said God Told Her She Was an Apostle & Ordered Her to Give a Message to Her Church

On April 15, about a week before Anna Conkey showed up at Mount Everest Academy with a gun, she made a Facebook post talking about how God had appointed her to give the church a message. She said that she went to the church to deliver this message — but instead of listening, the church called the police and ordered her to leave.

Conkey said “I didn’t do anything. I guess when I said that I God told me I’m his messenger, and an apostle, and a prophet, and according to the Bible, the apostle has more power than the teacher…I was sent there for a reason.”

Conkey went on to talk about the “message” which she said God had entrusted to her. She explained that, in her view, the curses set out in the Old Testament book of Deuteronomy have come to pass today. She said that because human beings have stopped being obedient to God’s will, they’ve been cursed with fevers, short lives, and even sun burns.

2. Conkey Is a Journalist Who Has Worked for NBC & KPBS

Conkey is a freelance journalist who has worked for both NBC and KPBS. At NBC, where she worked from June 2017 to February 2018, she says she wrote news articles, published stories on the web, edited news stories, and edited video. Conkey also interned for NBC in San Diego before being hired by them. She also spent five months as an intern for KPBS in San Diego, where she was an assistant producer for KPBS’s radio, web and social media content.

Conkey still has a profile on KPBS. The page says that “Anna is interested in writing about women’s rights, military and veteran issues, and education and hopes to work as an investigative journalist, feature writer, or military correspondent.”

3. Conkey’s Father Is a Chaplain with the Navy & Her Parents Met at a Bible Study in the Philippines

Conkey’s father, Gregory Kiner, is an assistant chaplain for the US Navy. Conkey writes that he met her mother in the Philippines, while both were attending a Bible study. She says that her mother was a missionary, and her father was a “religious program specialist” in the Navy. Conkey grew up religious, surrounded by what she calls a “church atmosphere” as a child.

Conkey herself followed in her father’s footsteps by joining the Navy after graduating from college. Conkey spent six years as a Navy mass communication specialist where, she says, she worked on photojournalism, public affairs, graphic and web design. Conkey graudated from San Diego State University with degrees in journalism and English. After leaving the Navy, she went on to work as a freelance journalist.

4. Conkey & Her Husband Zach Have Two Children

Conkey and her husband, Zach have two children: a daughter, and a baby son. That son is ten months old now. On Easter Sunday, Conkey had her son with her when she walked into her church waving a handgun and speaking incoherently. Parishioners, who felt that she might be about to attack them, tackled Conkey and wrestled her weapon away from her. Police arrested her; her son was taken into protective custody.

Conkey says she is on a “spiritual journey” and says that she has been experiencing “the rapture” since this January. She has posted videos onto her social media explaining that she believes God gave her a message to transmit to her church. Conkey had tried to give her church that message in the past, but said members of the church refused to listen and, instead, called the police.

5. Conkey Says She’s Been on a Spiritual Journey & Has Been Experiencing the Rapture Since January 12

Conkey’s social media is full of videos in which she sets out her views on religion. The videos all feature Conkey, alone and usually in a dimly-lit room, talking softly about her views about religion. Her videos are rambling and shift very quickly from one topic to another. In one video, she says God has set “traps” for people in the Bible and in the prophecies of people around the world. At moments, Conkey says that Jesus is actually Satan.

She stresses that people who aren’t perfectly obedient to God will be punished because, she says, Jesus came to earth as an “adversary” to man, instead of as a comforter. Conkey herself says that her listeners have asked her to explain herself; she says she doesn’t understand why people don’t get what she’s talking about. She says that God has told her that she is the “conqueror.” She says that she has been “experiencing the rapture” since January 12.

Conkey’s pastor, Benjamin Wisan, contacted her on Facebook to say that he was worried about her and her new views. He wrote her a long note offering his support and asking her to come and speak to him. Here’s what Wisan wrote:

“I love you a ton sister, but after seeing your posts, These are just not good doctrine. I have known many people over the past 15 years of pastoring who held similar ideas and it always ended bad, and the “friendly” voices were merely seducing spirits leading them down a path going to darkness and hurt

The Word of God is a safety net and zone if we stray from that, we can go anywhere, do anything and justify any voice or “revelation”.

We all love you and that’s why we’re pushing so hard, this is a disception and God loves you so so much and wants to break it off you.

It would be easy to say nothing, but we’re passionate to see you walking in Gods best for you.

Looking forward to meeting up and talking, I appreciate you and being a courageous mom and your heart:)”