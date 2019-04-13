Caddo Mounds Tornado: Texas Historic Site Struck

The Caddo Mounds Historic Site in Weeping Mary, Texas was struck by the tornado rampaging through the state, according to multiple reports. There were reports of dozens injured. Ambulances and helicopters were rushing to the scene.

Authorities have yet to confirm the details. In addition, the tornado caused significant damage and multiple injuries in Franklin and Alto, Texas, on April 13, 2019. You can see photos and videos of that damage here. Four to five of those injured were critically wounded, KLTV reported.

Fire official: 30-40 injured at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site. 5th medical chopper now landing. @KLTV7 @KTREnews — Blake Holland (@tblakeholland) April 13, 2019

You can see the path of the tornadoes here:

Radar signatures consistent with a damaging tornado were observed across Robertson and Leon Counties. Damage surveys will take place in order to determine the number and intensity of tornadoes in these areas. Stay tuned for more information! #txwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/nZ0nX6QtsZ — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 13, 2019

Caddo Mounds posted a message on Facebook. It read, “The Caddo Mounds State Historic Site has been impacted by severe weather. The site is closed until further notice. Please monitor local news media for the latest information. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information. Please keep the community of Alto in your thoughts, along with all others affected by this disaster.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Early Reports Said 30-40 People Might Be Injured at Caddo Mounds Historic Site

Some people had the great misfortune of having a picnic at Caddo Mounds when the twister hit.

“At least 25 people injured after storm hits Caddo Mounds during picnic,” KYTX-TV reported. “Patients were transported to the hospital via a school bus.”

One local historic organization wrote on Twitter, “We just learned that #CaddoMounds #StateHistoricSite’s visitor center was destroyed by a tornado about an hour ago…Please send your thoughts and prayers, and we’ll let you know when we learn more.” One person was in critical condition, the site, El Camino Real Texas, wrote.

Journalist Blake Holland wrote on Twitter, “Fire official: 30-40 injured at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site. 5th medical chopper now landing.”

Red River Radio had reported that, on April 13, “you can be a part of Caddo Culture Day and experience the site in a special way.” Native heritage was the focus.

Assistant Site Director, Rachel Galan, told the site before the tornado hit: “Caddo Culture Day is the one time a year you can really come out and enjoy and interact with the Caddo people. The Caddo people have been absent from East Texas, as a cultural group since 1836. So this is a really special way for them to come back to their ancestral land and share who they are.”

Caddo Mounds’ Facebook page explains the following about the historic site: