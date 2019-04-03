Michael Cammarata, Jeanine Cammarata’s Ex-Husband, in Custody

Michael Cammarata, Jeanine Cammarata’s ex-husband, in police custody following her March 30 disappearance. The Staten Island Advance was the first to report that Michael was in custody on April 3. According to the NYPD, Jeanine, an elementary school teacher from the Cassidy Place section of Staten Island, was first reported missing on April 2. She was last seen by her boyfriend, Aaron, on March 30.

Michael and Jeanine Cammarata have three children together and were in the midst of a custody battle when she vanished. CBS New York was the first to report that Michael was being questioned in relation to his ex-wife’s disappearance. New York 1’s Dean Meminger reports that Michael Cammarata will be charged with assault on Jeanine Cammarata. His station also reports that the missing teacher’s car was seen driving across the Verrazzano Bridge, which links Brooklyn and Staten Island, on the night she vanished. However, it’s not clear if Jeanine was driving the car. The New York Post reports that Michael Cammarata has admitted to assaulting his ex-wife.

Cammarata was due to pick up her kids at the 120 precinct police station in St. George, Staten Island, according to the Staten Island Advance. Her ex-husband’s girlfriend told the newspaper that Cammarata instead showed up at her former husband’s home in Queens where the pair had a brief conversation. Cammarata’s boyfriend, Aaron, told the Advance that in his last interaction with her, she told him that she was going to pick up her kids.

A police source told the New York Post that there have been multiple domestic incidents involving Cammarata and her boyfriend in the past. The teacher’s current boyfriend is co-operating with police, according to the Post. He is not considered a person of interest in the disappearance at this point.

