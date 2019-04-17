People See Jesus in Notre Dame Flames: PHOTOS

Is Jesus Christ visible through some photos of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire? Some people think so, and have started to point out his apparent image within the flames.

Lesley Rowan is one such woman who claimed to see the figure of Jesus Christ within the flames of a picture of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire on April 15.

Taking to Facebook, Rowan shared a link from British site New Musical Express, writing, “I may be letting my mind play tricks on me here, folks take a close look at this pic and what do u see. I’ve even circled it!!!”

Her post has slowly increased in traffic and comments, with Rowan confirming to some Facebook users that she “absolutely” agrees with their conviction that Jesus Christ is in the flames.

Here are some pictures of the apparent figure in the flames, so you can decide for yourself what you see:

LOOK: Jesus Christ & Godlike Images Within the Notre Dame Flames

In the embed above, Rowan circles the section where she believes she may have seen the image of Christ. Here’s a zoomed-in version of the photo she shared:

Many of Rowan’s friends agreed with her perception. “Oh my god,” one friend wrote. Another friend wrote, “Can 100% see the figure of Christ in the flames! Everyone I’ve shown thinks the same! 🙌🏻“

Another friend wrote, “Looks like a figure of Jesus or i am tripping”

At various points, Rowan jumped into the comment thread, saying at one point, “This is not photo shopped either I was just looking at the story and saw it,” before adding that she thought she saw him with a “long cloak,” calling it “mesmerizing” and “incredible.”

Here are some more photos where a similar image might be possibly seen:

When asked by another friend what she thought the perceived “sign” meant, Rowan replied, “I’m a catholic and I have my own faith so things like that I keep to myself.”

Here’s a closer view of that same photograph:

In an interview with British news site Daily Record, Rowan explained why she shared her belief of the vision of Christ. She said,

When I looked at this photo last night, I was really astounded by what I saw. When I look at it I see a silhouette of Jesus. I really see a vivid image. I shared it and asked for people’s opinions – even my brother in Australia said it looks like Jesus. I feel like it will bring comfort to people in Paris and all over the world at this sad time.

Of course, there are plenty of people who are vocalizing their shock that anyone would claim to see an image in those flames. One Twitter user tweeted, “For real?! First the metal cross that didn’t catch fire was a “sign” now people are seeing Jesus in the flames. The lengths people will go to for attention!”

Indeed, some of Rowan’s friends directly disputed her findings, telling her that it was the “opposite of amazing,” and that the image looks like a “statue.”