Mandan, North Dakota Murder Victims: Photosn Names & Tributes

Robert Fakler, Adam Fuehrer, Bill Cobb and Lois Cobb have been named as the victims in the RJR Management and Maintenance murders in Mandan, North Dakota. Robert Fakler, 52, owned the business in suburban Bismarck, North Dakota, along with his wife, Jackie Flaker.

On the morning of April 1, police in Mandan were called to RJR Management and Maintenance after receiving a call about a medical incident. When officers responded to the premises, they found four people dead. Authorities have said that those four people were all murdered and detectives are searching for a suspect. No motive has been released and no murder weapon has been recovered but officials say that they do not believe there is a further threat to the community. In addition to Fakler, all three of the victims worked at RJR Management and Maintenance. The company is a family-owned business, the Fakler’s daughter is the company’s bookkeeper, and has operated in Bismarck and Mandan for over 20 years.

Bill Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, were married. Speaking to the Associated Press, Bill’s stepdaughter Briann Miller said, “I just know that it was an attack. I don’t know how it happened, what it happened with. I’m left in the dark still. None of this makes any sense. All I know is my parents are gone.” Miller went on to say that her parents moved from Illinois to North Dakota in 2013 and had recently bought a new home. Miller said her parents never indicated there were any problems at work.

On his official profile on the RJR website, Bill Cobb is listed as being a maintenance supervisor. Bill gives his favorite quote as, “I’m your huckleberry,” a quote attributed to cowboy gunslinger Doc Holiday. While Lois Cobb is listed as an accounts specialist. Her favorite quote is “Peace begins with a smile,” which was said by Mother Theresa.

Prior to being publicly identified, Adam Fuehrer’s sister, Natasha Towne, told the Associated Press that her brother had worked for RJR for eight years. Towne added that she was “frustrated” that nobody could tell her about the status of her brother. Tragically, on April 2, it was confirmed that Fuehrer, 42, was one of those who had been killed in RJR’s building.

According to Jackie Fakler’s Facebook page, she is from Epping, North Dakota, where she attended Epping High School, and now lives in Baldwin, North Dakota. On Robert Fakler’s Facebook page, he says he was from Williston, North Dakota, and attended Williston High School. The couple was married on July 4, 1986. Posts on Fakler’s Facebook page show his passion for cattle ranching. Fellow rancher, David Boone, told the Bismarck Tribune, “He was the kind of friend and neighbor you want.” While another neighbor, Ann Farrell, told the AP that Fakler was “very cheerful, very much in a good mood.”

