Marvin Hajos: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marvin Hajos, 75, was killed near Gainesville, Florida, after being attacked by a large, exotic bird called a cassowary. According to news reports, Hajos was fatally injured by the animal after he stumbled and fell. The Alachua County Sherriff’s Office has identified Hajos as the owner of the bird.

1. Hajos Was Killed While Feeding the Cassowary

Reports say that Hajos was killed on the morning of April 12 while feeding the cassowary on his family’s High Springs, Florida property. Emergency personnel responded to a call for help around 10 a.m. and transported Hajos to University of Florida’s Shands Hospital where he later died. “It looks like it was accidental. My understanding is that the gentleman was in the vicinity of the bird and at some point fell. When he fell, he was attacked,” Alachua County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Jeff Taylor explained.

The Ocala Star-Banner reported that Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) spokesperson Karen Parker believed Hajos was breeding the birds. It is unknown if Hajos was selling cassowaries or was planning to keep them as pets. “He was doing what he loved,” a woman describing herself as Hajos’ fiancee told the Gainesville Sun.

2. The Hajos Family Has a Lengthy History of Keeping Exotic Pets

The Hajos family owns Gateway Farms in High Springs, Florida, and has been involved with raising and keeping exotic pets for over 40 years.Marvin Hajos made headlines back in the eighties when the Weekly World News published a story about one of his llamas killing a vicious dog after the dog came onto his property in Hollywood, Florida. The story identified Hajos as a “part-time breeder” who in addition to having llamas, was also keeping an ostrich, miniature donkeys, exotic fowl, and horses.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that in 1986, Marvin Hajos and his wife Arden were battling Broward County, Florida officials over keeping llamas, which were considered exotic pets and banned in their community. The county eventually relented, allowing the Hajos’ to keep them. “They’re not difficult to keep and they are very sweet,” Arden Hajos said. “They’re very clean and they even come in the house sometimes.”

In 1994, the paper again covered the Hajos’, reporting that Marvin Hajos had been breeding ostriches for meat for twenty years, revealing that he had one bird that stood nine feet tall and weighed 350 pounds. “Someday there will be ostrich in the supermarket right next to the chicken,” he said.

In 2012, David Hajos and Gateway Farms won a bid to round-up and distribute bison found in Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park. Disregarding public opposition, officials sought to lower their bison population and selected David Hajos and Gateway Farms to handle the project. Marvin Hajos was listed as one of the bison recipients.



3. Cassowary Owners in Florida Must Be Licensed to Keep the Animals

In July 2018, NEWS4 Gainesville did a story about 13-year-old Katie Hajos and her work on the family’s High Springs farm. The station reported that the Hajos family was rescuing and raising exotic animals including kangaroos, zebras, camels, parrots, tortoises, ostriches and several kinds of monkeys for zoos and petting farms. “It’s amazing. I really love this,” she told the station.

Cassowaries are defined by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) as Class II Wildlife. Commercial and private facilities must have permits for buying selling or personal posession of any animals in this classifcation. The FWC describes Class II animals as those that “can also pose a danger to people. Substantial experience and specific cage requirements must be met.” Approximately 40 types of wildlife fall into the Class II category including alligators, giraffes and ocelots.

In Florida, owners of captive wildlife permitted by the FWC must also have a Critical Incident Disaster Plan, that provides information regarding the animal’s housing, ways to secure the animal on-site as well as chemical and physical capture equipment.

4. Cassowaries are native to Australia

Originating from Australia, cassowaries are a group of birds known as ratites and are similar to ostriches, emus, rheas and kiwis. They can stand up to six feet tall and weigh approximately 130 pounds. Cassowaries have bright blue head feathers while their bodies are black. The San Diego Zoo asserts that the animal’s “powerful legs help the cassowary run up to 31 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour) through the dense forest underbrush.”

The animals are usually quite shy and live in deep forests. While they will eat some small animals such as rats and snails, their food of choice is fruit. Some fruits can only sprout if they have passed through the digestive tract of a cassowary.

Cassowaries in the U.S. are either kept in zoos or bred and sold to hobbyists who enjoy keeping exotic animals as pets.

5. Cassowaries Are Considered the Most Dangerous Bird



According to a 1999 study, cassowaries and ostriches are the only birds that have killed humans. The study revealed that out of 150 fatalities, 75% involved people feeding the animals. “The feeding of cassowaries appears to change their natural behavior, making them bold and aggressive.” The study goes on to say that cassowary victims were chased or charged in 71% of the incidents, and kicked in 15%.

The cassowaries appeared to be expecting or soliciting food from humans (73% of the incidents). In five percent of the cases, cassowaries were defending their food. Fifteen percent of human deaths were from a cassowary protecting himself but only five percent involved a cassowary protecting chicks or eggs (7%).

The most serious cassowary attacks have occured when someone has been crouching or lying on the ground. Cassowaries have been known to kick, peck and jump on their victims however, their most dangerous weapons are their blade-like claws, which can rapidly slash, impale or disembowel a victim.