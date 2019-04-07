Reba McEntire’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Country superstar Reba McEntire is a national treasure. The three time Grammy winner, who’s new album “Stronger Than the Truth” dropped on April 5, is also hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards for a record 16th time on April 7.

Reba was born in 1955 in Chockie, Oklahoma, a town of 18 people, she was the third of four children born to parents Clark and Jacqueline McEntire. Now, the 64-year-old “Queen of Country” remains incredibly close with her family, and regularly posts tributes on Instagram to honor her beloved father, who passed away in 2014.

While Reba was first married to Charlie Battles for 11 years, she later married husband Narvel Blackstock, but after 26 years together, the couple split. “The divorce was not my idea,” she told CMT Radio. “I didn’t want it in any shape, form or fashion.”

The “Fancy” singer has since found love again with boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, and is a grandmother to singer Kelly Clarkson‘s two children with step son Brandon Blackstock, as well as to his kids form a previous relationship, Savannah and Seth. Reba has an ever growing modern family between her siblings, son Shelby, her five stepchildren, and she loves them all as her own.

Here’s what you need to know about Reba McEntire’s kids and family:

1. Her Son Shelby Blackstock is a Race Car Driver

In 2011, Reba said of her son’s budding career, “Watching Shelby on the track racing at 170 mph was the biggest rush I’ve ever had! Congrats to Shelby on his first professional race! We’re very proud and very thankful to God for keeping him safe.”

Shelby, 29, studied at the Bob Bondurant race school before competing as an amateur. After dropping out of college, he cut his teeth as a professional in the Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge, before competing at Barber, where he place fifth.

After hitting a bit a rough patch, he had no wins since 2013, Shelby has found his stride in 2019. With Tom O’Gorman, he finished first at Daytona and at the Sebring International Speedway.

2. Reba Considers All Her Step Children as Her Own

The country singer was only 21 when she married first husband, steer-wrestling champion and rancher Charlie Battles, 31. The two were married in 1976 and separated four days after their 11th anniversary. During this marriage, she became a stepmother to his two sons from a previous relationship, Lance and Coty Battles. Reba rarely discusses this part of her life, but Charlie soon remarried to Donna Granger and passed away from a stroke in 1996.

Reba married Narvel in 1989, and acquired three more stepchildren, Chassidy, Shawna, and Brandon Blackstock. But Reba never considered these kids to be her mere stepchildren telling The Boot in 2011, “I don’t consider Brandon, Chassidy, and Shawna stepchildren. I claim them all.”

Reba’s also a grandmother for many. Her stepson Brandon has two children with wife Kelly Clarkson, daughter River Rose, born on June 14, 2014, and son Remington Alexander, born on April 12, 2016. She’s also Nana to Brandon’s two kinds from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth, daughter Savannah, and son Seth.

3. Reba’s Incredibly Close with Her Mother and Three Siblings

On Teacher’s Appreciation Day, Reba McEntire posted a loving message to her mother on Instagram with the caption, “I am thanking my original teacher, my Mama, Jacqueline McEntire. Not only did she teach us kids to sing harmony, but she also served five school districts for almost 20 years as a teacher, secretary and librarian! Thanks Mama for the education you gave to us and so many other kids throughout Oklahoma.”

Reba’s not only incredibly close with her mother, she has right relationships with all of her siblings, which includes older sisters Alice and Susie, and younger brother Pake.

The family always gets together together for the holidays, and posting birthday messages to one another on social media.

4. Her Father Passed Away at the Age of 86

Three years after suffering from a stroke, Clark McEntire died at the age of 86 on October 23, 2014. “He was a born and bred cowboy through and through,” Reba said of her late father. “He had been sick for 5 years. It makes total sense to me, he always told us kids never to run your horse to the barn. He was just taking his time to go on home.”

He left behind Reba’s mother Jacqueline, and Reba’s three siblings, sisters Susie, Alice and brother Pake. Clark was a four-time world champion steer roper during the 50s and 60s and was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1979.

5. She’s Found Love with Boyfriend Anthony ‘Skeeter’ Lasuzzo

McEntire was on vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming with her friend Kix Brooks when she first met wildlife photographer, Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo.

“I was not looking,” McEntire told People. “Not even interested,” when she first met Anothony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo in 2017. She and the 70-year-old divorcee started out as friends, and as time went by, the two started to fall for one another. “We’re totally in love – absolutely,” Reba said. “I wouldn’t put up with somebody for two years if I wasn’t in love with ’em!”

The couple has spent quality time with each other’s family, and still appear to incredibly happy in 2019.

