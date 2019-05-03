David Eason, Jenelle Evans’ Husband Investigated for Animal Cruelty

David Eason, reality star Jenelle Evans‘ husband, is being investigated for animal cruelty after he allegedly shot and killed Evans’ French bulldog Nugget on Tuesday.

Eason is accused of killing the Teen Mom 2 star’s dog Tuesday afternoon, according to Radar Online, who reports that a “frantic” call was made to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday afternoon. According to Radar, the authorities quickly responded to the call and visited Evans’ home to investigate the incident. It is unclear at this time who placed the call.

According to Radar, Evans did not place the call; it was made by a person only described as a “male.” A source reportedly told Us Weekly that Eason allegedly shot and killed Nugget after the dog “nipped” at the couple’s two-year-old daughter Ensley.

TMZ reports that Eason is now under investigation for animal cruelty after the Attorney General’s Office received 138 complaints about the incident. The Attorney General’s Office referred the complaints to Animal Control after review, and also informed the Columbus County Sheriff.

It’s unclear at this time if Eason is facing charges, an arrest or any jail time; Animal Control first needs to confirm the dog is dead, and verify Evans and Eason have possession of the dog’s corpse before any charges can be brought up, according to TMZ. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that they, along with the Columbus County Animal Control, have “initiated a joint investigation into allegations of animal cruelty. The investigation is ongoing.”

Eason defended himself and his actions on his Instagram page, claiming it wasn’t the first time Nugget had “bit Ensley aggressively.” Eason posted a video and a series of photos featuring their 2-year-old daughter on the social media site with the caption “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned the clip. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Evans wrote a tribute to her dog Nugget on Instagram Wednesday morning, while simultaneously confirming that the French bulldog was dead, although she didn’t outright admit that Eason was responsible. She also wrote a series of tweets in response to the allegations against her husband, claiming she the story was misconstrued by the media and that she hadn’t “run away from home,” like one outlet reported.

The comments on Eason’s photo were private, so it isn’t clear how his followers responded to his post, but fans were quick to comment on Evans’ posts, encouraging her to take her kids and leave Eason before he has another “violent outburst.” Some users pointed out that she was already defending her husband before she admittedly didn’t even know the full story, and told her to stop making excuses for Eason’s behavior. Others implored her to actually run away, like tabloids claimed she did, and to seek help immediately, before he “hurts her or their children.”

