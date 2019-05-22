Matthew Kinne: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Matthew Kinne is a Mississippi police officer charged with murdering Dominique Clayton, a mother-of-four he was possibly

romantically “involved” with, WHBQ reports.

Kinne, an Oxford police officer, was arrested Monday and charged with murder.

Clayton, 32, was found dead from a gunshot to the back of the head by her 8-year-old son after being dropped off at the house Sunday.

Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said that police learned that Kinne may have been “involved” with Clayton and determined that he was a suspect.

Clayton’s sister told WHBQ that the two were “having an affair.”

Kinne is being held at Panola County Jail.

He had served on the Oxford police force for four years.

1. 8-Year-Old Son Found Dominique Clayton Shot in the Back of the Head

Clayton’s 8-year-old son found her shot in the back of the head Sunday at around 2 pm, WHBQ reported.

The child went inside after being dropped off by his uncle and went inside to try to lure his mom out for a prank.

When he came back out, he told his family that his mother was dead.

Her family told WHBQ that Clayton was asleep when she was murdered.

“It broke us because my sister was the life of the party, she made us laugh,” Shyjuan Clayton told the station. “My sister was crazy and silly. It won’t be the same without her.

2. Sister Says Kinne Was Having an Affair With Clayton

Shyjuan Clayton told WHBQ that Kinne was having an affair with her sister and did not want his wife to find out.

“She was having an affair with Matt, the police officer with OPD,” Shyjuan explained. “(He was) real possessive and stalking her… kept sneaking in her house I guess he did this so he wouldn’t have to tell the wife.”

“He bought my sister a car and kept it in his name,” she continued. “He was about to get her a house. He just basically didn’t want his wife to find out.”

“I feel like it was unnecessary,” she added. “My sister didn’t deserve to have this done to her. My sister has four kids. Her kids have to grow up without a mom.”

3. Kinne Served on the Oxford Police Force for 4 Years

Interim Oxford Police Chief Matt McCutcheon said at a news conference Tuesday that Kinne had served on the Oxford Police Department for four years.

Kinne served on the department’s Mounted Patrol squad and was named Mounted Patrol Officer of the Year during the department’s annual award’s banquet, The Oxford Eagle reported.

McCutcheon confirmed that Kinne and Clayton were “possibly involved.”

Once police learned of Kinne’s connection to the victim, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was brought in to lead the investigation.

“We want to assure you that we will not hide behind our badge,” McCutcheon said. “Our hearts go out to the family of Dominique Clayton. To the family, we thank you for your patience and your trust in us to see this through.”

4. Kinne is Charged With Murder

Kinne was arrested on Monday and charged with murder.

Under state law, a prosecutor must first present probable cause evidence to a judge before arresting the officer. Lafayette County Circuit Judge Andrew Howorth set a hearing for Wednesday to determine if the law applies to Kinne, The Daily Mail reported.

State investigators say the law does not apply to Kinne because he “was not in performance of official duties as a law enforcement officer at the time of the alleged murder.”

Kinne is being held in neighboring Panola County.

Judge Howorth said he would consider on Wednesday whether to set bail.

5. Clayton Remembered as a Single Mother Who Lifted Others

Clayton’s Facebook profile shows that she was a single mother-of-four.

She frequently shared posts praising police officers, particularly those who were killed in the line of duty.

Clayton’s cousin Josephine Williams told The Eagle that the family was saddened by her death.

“She always kept a smile and would speak to you, she would always loved a hug,” Williams said. “I just feel lost right now without her being here because I’m so used to talking to her on Facebook and laughing, talking and singing, making her happy. I’m going to miss that.”

Friend Travis Blake said he hopes the family gets justice for what happened to Clayton.

“You have an officer who is sworn to protect and serve and he does the opposite, he takes a mother away from her children,” Blake said.

