‘Suspect With Gun’ Locked-Down Long Beach City College, But Gun Was Fake

Numerous reports said a “possible suspect with a gun” was on the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus. A campus-wide alert was texted and emailed telling students to take shelter, lock doors, stay quiet and silence phones.

‼️ATTENTION‼️ I just got an alert from LBCC that there is a man on campus with a gun at PCC! Please stay safe! I know not everyone gets the text messages so PLZ RT!!!! pic.twitter.com/XudqDYvbZh — jdgy (@Jadgyy) May 1, 2019

The alert read, “LBCC Emergency Alert: There is a possible suspect with a gun at PCC. Take safe shelter in nearest room, and lock door. Silence cells, call 911 if you have info about suspect, and if safe. Remain in place until the police or LBCC officials give the ‘all clear’ sign or give an updated notification.”

I’m taking a few classes at lbcc and there’s an active shooter here I’m freaking out wtf — j a z l i n (@jazlinxgordillo) May 1, 2019

There was across the board fear from students posting on social about the alert they’d received adding that armed police officers could be seen and helicopters flying overhead could be heard as some were barricading doors.

Yo what’s happening at the lbcc campus rn? There are a bunch of cops 😳 — Jason Flopalopagis (@chubaca520) May 1, 2019

Stay away from lbcc PCH campus reports of a person with a gun on campus cops are on the scene and currently getting it under control pic.twitter.com/kjBpy3xk25 — GHOST OF DICKON TARLY 🐲🔥💀 (@thedeathrey) May 1, 2019

A news report from the Long Beach Post said the gun was fake.

“Right now, it looks like it was a toy gun,” Long Beach police department spokeswoman Shauna Dandoy told the paper.

But as that news broke, many students were still reporting the alert they just received and many were hiding.

Just got a text alert that there is a possible suspect with a gun at the PCC campus of Long Beach Community College. Praying everyone is safe and taking cover. Spreading the word in case anyone on campus isn’t subscribed to text alerts. #longbeach #lbcc — Lady Laughon (@geeez_louise) May 1, 2019

There’s and active shooter on the LBCC campus the PCC campus RT and everyone stay safe out here pic.twitter.com/AUk3sxSSGX — Chris the human (@fuckcats24) May 1, 2019

The all-clear finally came just after 11 a.m.

This is an emergency alert from the Long Beach City College Emergency Notification Service: The Long Beach Police Dept. has given the ALL CLEAR sign at the PCC Campus. The "Shelter in Place" notification is no longer in effect and concludes the emergency alert message from LBCC. — LB City College (@LBCityCollege) May 1, 2019

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia took to Twitter to reassure people.

Threat at LBCC has been cleared #LBAlert https://t.co/2mQm7qPa8q — Mayor Robert Garcia (@LongBeachMayor) May 1, 2019

Nearly 90 minutes after the first alert, Long Beach Police reported that the gun was a “replica” firearm being used in a class.

#LBPD responded to a person w/ a gun call @LBCityCollege PCC. Officers determined it was a replica firearm, part of a class. There's no threat to the campus or students. No injuries reported & no arrests have been made. Police activity has concluded. #SeeSomethingSaySomething — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) May 1, 2019

It turns out, the “gun,” was a prop for a film class as is explained in this tweet thread.

GUYS IT WAS A FILM PROP BEING TRANSFERRED FROM THE F BUILDING TO THE E BUILDING IM SORRY 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #lbcc — sai🌟 (@mobsaico100) May 1, 2019

Relieved it was a false alarm, but nonetheless terrified for an hour.

Lbcc gave the ALL CLEAR for the shooting threat, but those notifications were terrifying — VVen (@vinitaaaven) May 1, 2019

A comment followed: “I remember when it happened at ucla. I went into survival mode.”