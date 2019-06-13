Brandon Webber’s Video Says Police ‘Would Have to Kill’ Him

Brandon Webber posted a video on Facebook about three hours before he was shot by law enforcement that appeared to show him threatening police and saying they “would have to kill” him.

“You’re gonna have to kill me, homie,” he said, recording a passing police car.

Watch:

Webber was shot in an officer-involved shooting, according to local media accounts. Police have not released information on his name or what details surrounded the shooting. He was identified by local officials, who confirmed he died. Janice Broach with WMC-TV said marshals were serving “violent charges” on a suspect who “pulled a rifle” on a marshal, prompting at least one marshal to “fire back.”

Source says Marshal’s service was serving a violent charges on a suspect. The suspect pulled a rifle on Marshal and at least one marshal fired back @JBroachWMC — Janice Broach (@JBroachWMC) June 13, 2019

Webber’s last Facebook post was a video that seemed to indicate he would not surrender peacefully to police. He posted the Facebook Live video on his account at about 4 p.m., less than three hours before the shooting. It appeared to show him driving and smoking a blunt. He captioned the video “What’s The Move I Need A Date. Who Wanna Traffic with they Favorite GreenHeart.”

Toward the end of the video, a brief police siren can be heard in the background. He moves the camera to capture the police car.

“Oh God, look at these b****es,” he said. “Don’t drive by me. You’re gonna have to kill me, homie,” he said and laughed. “You’re gonna have to kill me, homie. I ain’t even gonna lie. I would do their a** so bad they’d leave me alone,” he laughed again.

“It would be so funny seeing those b****es,” he continued.

The Facebook Live video appeared to show Webber discussing drugs. He appeared to be driving while smoking a blunt.

“I need somebody to help me clear my head. Somebody to make my day better,” he said.

He stopped the vehicle early in the video to make an exchange that could not be clearly seen in the video.

“I need somebody to slide with me in the pinto,” he said.

He talked about being up late in the studio, saying he was tired because he has kids.

“Bruh, I be tired. I got kids. I’m trying to lay down with my kids or something,” he said.

He said several times he wanted someone to join him, and seemed to discuss drug dealing.

“I be bored. I ain’t be having sh*t to do. I don’t do sh*t but ride around and get money,” he said. “I just be wishing I had somebody to ride around and get money with me.”

Later in the video, he said, “I want somebody to ride around with a drug dealer, ride around with a drug dealer, some beautiful young lady.”

He seemed to react to police sirens when he stepped out of his car.

“Police f***ing up a (n-word) day,” he said. “They some hoes.”

He moved the camera to show the police car driving by.

He sat back in his car and laughed again.

He concluded the video with a rap that included the lyrics, “They cannot kill me.”