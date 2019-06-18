C. Glizzy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

South Florida rapper, C. Glizzy, has been hospitalized after being shot in the head in Pompano Beach, Florida. C. Glizzy, whose real name is Christian Moore, is 16-years-old.

According to WPLG, Moore was standing outside of a convenience store on MLK Boulevard on Saturday night when the shooting occurred.

Family members identify the teenager shot in the head in Pompano Beach yesterday as Christian Moore, an up-and-coming rapper known as CGlizzy. He underwent surgery for his injuries at Broward Health North. pic.twitter.com/NiU8EZF38k — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) June 16, 2019

After arriving at the hospital Moore went into surgery to remove the bullet from his head. Moore’s family says he is currently sedated and not talking.

He underwent his surgeries at Broward Health North Hospital, per Madeleine Wright of WPLG.

The Broward County Sherrif’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Here’s what you need to know about C. Glizzy:

1. Glizzy & His Family Got into a Car Crash on Their Way to the Hospital

After C. Glizzy was shot in the head, his brother and mother stepped into action and attempted to transport him to the hospital. Unfortunately, their trip did not go as planned.

According to Complex, Glizzy’s mother and brother lost control of their vehicle on the way to the hospital.

WPLG reported that the car slammed into a wall off of an exit ramp on I-95, a popular and well-trafficked interstate in South Florida.

After the crash, Glizzy’s family was able to get to the hospital where the teenage rapper underwent intense surgery.

2. Glizzy Gained Fame through His Relationship with Late-Rapper XXXTentacion

C. Glizzy built a fan-base and following through his relationship with fellow South Florida rapper XXXTentacion, also known as “X.”

Prior to X’s death, Glizzy could be seen on social media hanging out with the late rapper. X passed away last summer.

In one of Glizzy’s first posts to Instagram, he can be seen singing with X with the caption, “TBT🤦🏾‍♂️🖤.”

X was gunned down last summer after an apparent attempted robbery. Four men involved in the death of X, Dedrick Williams, 22; Michael Boatwright, 22; Trayvon Newsome, 20; and Robert Allen, 22, were charged by a Florida grand jury in July 2018, according to PEOPLE.

3. Glizzy Was Shot Almost One Year after XXXTentacion Was Gunned down

Anyone with information is urged to contact #BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or @crimestoppers2, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS #XXTENTACION. pic.twitter.com/J97xZ9cHHz — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Glizzy’s shooting happened almost an exact year after XXXTentacion’s attack and death. X was shot and killed on June 18, 2019. Glizzy was shot Sunday, June 16, 2018.

There is some unofficial speculation surrounding the two incidents since the two were friends and were both rappers from Broward County, but nothing official has been released.

Broward County officials are still investigating the incident that left Glizzy in the hospital.

4. Glizzy’s Mother Is Hopeful about Her Son’s Condition

UPDATE: @CGlizzyofficial’s mom tells me he is heavily sedated and not talking right now, but she is expecting and hoping that he’ll survive the gunshot wound he sustained to the head. Someone opened fire on him as he was leaving a store on MLK Blvd. in Pompano Beach yesterday. pic.twitter.com/BKXhFMslaz — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) June 16, 2019

According to WLPG’s Madeleine Wright, C. Glizzy’s mother is hopeful about the condition of her son.

C. Glizzy’s “mom tells me he is heavily sedated and not talking right now, but she is expecting and hoping that he’ll survive the gunshot wound he sustained to the head,” Wright said in a tweet.

Glizzy underwent surgery to remove a bullet from his head as soon as he was brought to Broward Health North Hospital.

5. Glizzy Released His First Project, Numb the Pain, Earlier This Year

C. Glizzy’s first project, Numb the Pain, was released in April 2019. The EP has 10 tracks and includes his debut single “Stroll” on it.

The South Florida rapper has been trying to make a name for himself, especially after the passing of his friend, XXXTentacion.

The two tracks off of Numb the Pain that has amassed the most views and attention are the single, “Stroll,” and the first track on his debut EP “Me & Myself.”