California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [June 12]

Fires in California continue to be an issue this season, with many active wildfires burning in the state. What is the current condition of fires in California? Read on for more details about fires around the state as of June 11. News on the fires is constantly changing, so keep an eye on your local news too.

This article first includes interactive maps for all of California. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.

Interactive Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. If the map doesn’t show below, just go here.

Here’s Inciweb’s map. See the full map here.

Next are more specific details on the fires for June 12, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on June 12, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order, except the Los Angeles fire which is listed first.

66 Fire

The 66 Fire is off Avenue 66 in Thermal in Riverside County. It’s 77 acres as of the end of May and still listed on Cal Fire’s map. It was first reported on May 29 and was 75 percent contained as of May 30. Forward progression was stopped. On May 31 the fire was transitioned to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

RT CALFIRERRU "#66Fire [UPDATE] 9:00 p.m. – The fire has been transitioned to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. All further inquires regarding the fire will be handled by the BIA." — CALIFORNIA PIO (@CaliforniaPio) June 1, 2019

Bluff Mesa Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Calaveras Fire

#RT @CAL_FIRE: #CalaverasFire off Calaveras Road and Weller Road East of Milpitas in Santa Clara County is 35 acres & 100% contained. pic.twitter.com/zgI3nzcbXX — Jonathan Cox (@firechiefcox) June 12, 2019

This fire is off Calaveras Road and Weller Road, according to CalFire’s map. It’s east of Milpitas in San Clara County. The fire is 35 acres and now 100 percent contained.

Cedar Central Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Concord Fire (Willow Fire)

Close call in the East Bay. The #WillowFire burned close to homes in Concord, but firefighters have managed to stop it from spreading beyond 25 acres. Some people could be seen hosing down their property as the fire burned nearby. https://t.co/VrtJq02YpD pic.twitter.com/yIKZLrMn0A — Brendan Weber (@BrendanNWeber) June 10, 2019

A new fire erupted on Monday, June 10 near Willow Pass and Lynnwood Drive in Concord, California, near a community.

#WillowFire [Final] Fire is now contained at 25 acres. Firefighters from Federal Fire will be at scene throughout the evening watching for hot spots. — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 10, 2019

The fire was just south of Highway 4, near homes at the Concord Naval Weapons Station. The good news is that the fire was fully contained after growing to about 25 acres.

Jordan Fire

Listed by Inciweb, this fire is in the Golden Trout Wilderness area near Jordan Hot Springs. It’s 581 acres (up from 300 yesterday) and was caused by lightning. It’s 26 miles southwest of Lone Pine, California. It’s 5 percent contained.

During the day smoke from the #JordanFire is being carried SW toward Inyokern & Ridgecrest, but at night smoke is settling into canyons & valleys & flows south down the Kern River impacting the communities of Kernville & Lake Isabela. #CAWildfires https://t.co/9iU25QJ83d — Bureau of Land Management California (@BLMca) June 12, 2019

Inciweb wrote on June 11, the latest update: “Being in the old fire scar makes direct firefighting tactics difficult due to the amount of standing dead trees, dead and down logs, and thick decadent brush. Crews will be shuttled in by helicopter today to assess conditions and to identify tactics that can be safely employed. 1 helicopter, 2 crews, and 1 engine are committed to the fire with more resources on order. The Inyo National Forest’s Type 3 Organization has been activated.”

#JordanFire 🔥 unofficial update: 581 Acres. 5% Contained*.#TulareCounty @InyoInfo; ~14mi ENE of Ponderosa, CA. ~90mi ESE of Fresno, CA. See officials for safety info. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/lWnRzrtmv6 — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) June 12, 2019

Smoke may be impacting the Kernville and Lake Isabela areas at night.

Kern River Ranger District Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Levee Fire

Listed by Cal Fire, this is off Highway 20 and E 22nd Street in Marysville in Yuba County. About seven to eight homes were evacuated along Simpson Lane and Levee Road on Saturday, CBS reported. Those evacuation orders were later lifted and the fire is now 100 percent contained even though it’s still listed as active on CalFire’s map. To stay updated on fires in this area, you can listen to the Yuba City and Sutter Counties Fire Dispatch or follow on the Yuba County Wildfire Incidents Facebook page.

Malech Fire

#MalechFire off Malech Rd & Bailey Rd, South San Jose in Santa Clara County is 210 acres & 100% contained. pic.twitter.com/86chDRyuJE — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 11, 2019

This fire on Malech Road and Bailey Road is in south San Jose in Santa Clara County. It’s 210 acres and now 100 percent contained.

Nelson Fire

This fire is off Cordelia Road and Link Road in Fairfield in Solano County. It’s 25 acres and 50 percent contained the last time there was an update several days ago. Here’s the location on a map:

#RT @CAL_FIRE: New Incident: #NelsonFire off of Cordelia Road and Link Road in Fairfield in Solano County is 25 acres and 50% contained. Lead agency: @Fairfieldfire. pic.twitter.com/PH7BsBlIHA — MarinBuzz (@MarinBUZZ) June 8, 2019

Updates have not been issued for the fire recently, but it is still listed on Cal Fire’s map.

Pauma Fire

#RT @CAL_FIRE: #PaumaFire off highway 76 and Pauma Vallley Drive in Pauma Valley in San Diego County is 15 acres and 100% contained. pic.twitter.com/MxFVZCrVnn — Jonathan Cox (@firechiefcox) June 12, 2019

This newer fire, listed on CalFire’s map, is off Highway 76 and Pauma Valley Drive in Pauma Valley in San Diego Valley. It’s 15 acres and now 100 percent contained.

Sand Fire

Listed by Cal Fire, this fire is off County Road 41 and Highway 16 in Rumsey in western Yolo County. It was 125 acres on June 8, but has since grown to 2,512 acres as of June 12. The fire is 80 percent contained, which is a 20 percent improvement over the day before with no growth. This is a good sign.

It was first reported Saturday at 2:37 p.m. North winds are helping the fire grow. Highway 16 at Guinda was closed off because of the flames, Sacbee reported.

The cause is unknown. It’s several miles north of areas where PG&E shut down power earlier on Saturday. According to Cal Fire on June 12: “Cooling temps will aid in suppression efforts. Fire behavior expected to be minimal.”

The evacuation advisory has been lifted.

SHF Lightning Fires 2019

A series of small forest fires have ignited in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest area, caused by lightning. Here’s the incident list from Inciweb:

06/04/2019 15:13 PORTER Lat, Lon – 41 3.876, -122 38.454 Geographic – S of Bonanza King north of Trinity Lake, 3 acres, Controlled 06/06/19 1450 (This fire is patrolled daily by firefighters. No new growth has been noted.)

Lat, Lon – 41 3.876, -122 38.454 Geographic – S of Bonanza King north of Trinity Lake, 3 acres, (This fire is patrolled daily by firefighters. No new growth has been noted.) 06/03/2019 17:42 GROUSE Lat,Lon – 40 24.882, -123 22.068 Geographic – NW of Forest Glen on the Trinity River Management Unit, .25 acreage, Declared out on 06/05/19 0856

Lat,Lon – 40 24.882, -123 22.068 Geographic – NW of Forest Glen on the Trinity River Management Unit, .25 acreage, 0856 06/03/2019 17:24 DEVIL Lat,Lon – 40 18.888, -123 17.484 Geographic NW of Horse Ridge on the Trinity River Management Unit, 0.10 acres, Declared out on 06/07/19 1344

Lat,Lon – 40 18.888, -123 17.484 Geographic NW of Horse Ridge on the Trinity River Management Unit, 0.10 acres, 06/03/2019 14:48 PICKETT Lat,Lon – 40 21.486, -123 23.172 Geographic SW of Forest Glen on the Trinity River Management Unit, .34 acreage, Declared out on 06/05/19 at 1230

Lat,Lon – 40 21.486, -123 23.172 Geographic SW of Forest Glen on the Trinity River Management Unit, .34 acreage, 06/02/2019 16:44 RUSH Lat,Lon 40 49.596, -122 51.330, Geographic between Tannery Gulch and Hwy 3 on the Trinity River Management Unit, 01 acreage, Declared out on 06/10/19 1213

Sky Fire (Six Flags Magic Mountain Fire)

A brush fire in the Santa Clarita area caused evacuations to be issued for Six Flags Magic Mountain on Sunday. The fire has been 90 percent contained that last time an update was issued, KTLA 5 reported. It started around noon on Sunday near The Old Road and Sky View Lane, about a mile from the park, and burned to about 100 acres. The affected parks were opened the next day.

Thomas Mountain Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

West Butte Fire (Sutter North Fire)

#RT @CAL_FIRE: New Incident: #WestButteFire off North Butte Rd & West Butte Rd, northeast of Colusa in Sutter County. Lead agency: Sutter County Fire Department pic.twitter.com/qLEyeIruHm — MarinBuzz (@MarinBUZZ) June 9, 2019

Listed on the Cal Fire map, this fire is off North Butte Road and West Butte Road, northeast of Colusa in Sutter County. It started June 8, 2019. Follow the Sutter County Facebook page for updates. On June 9 an update was shared that the fire had grown to 1,300 acres and was 80 percent contained. It is also called the Sutter North Fire.

This is a developing story.