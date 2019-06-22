Why Is ‘Crips’ Trending on Twitter?

On June 20, news station WSB TV Channel 2 in Atlanta, Georgia reported the multiple homes and cars in Newton County had been hit with graffiti and that the Newton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to that it is currently investigating whether the incident could be gang-related, since the word “crips” is spray-painted everywhere.

However, once reporter Jovita Moore posted the news story on Twitter, the public response may not be quite what she or the news station was expecting. Because the graffiti is written in cursive, with two exclamation points at the end, reading “CRIPS!!” users are finding it really tough to believe that this vandalism was done by the actual Crips. gang.

If you think crips did that graffiti then I got a few things for sale… https://t.co/TSP09r6vcQ — Xavier Catania (@KC_Fanatic95) June 22, 2019

Y’all want this black woman who grew up in Southern Cali during the 70s and 80s to believe that Crips tagged cars and houses without their set AND in cursive in a Georgia suburb? pic.twitter.com/ynugo01Wbx — 🌊 🌊 Proud Distributor of Snark🌊 🌊 (@thedivuh) June 22, 2019

This is fake as hell. No one in Media has any idea how the actual world functions. You got some Becky writing “Crips!!” in eat, pray, love font. Get outta here 🙄 https://t.co/XeQ2T08T3z — Ali Alexander (@ali) June 22, 2019

Are these the same crips that beat up Jussie Smollett 😂 — HisChipmk (@lollygagging84) June 22, 2019

crips out in the suburbs practicing their cursive tagging. pic.twitter.com/Uql9dYoj2f — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 22, 2019

The Crips came thru and spray painted “Crips” on everything??? In cursive??? https://t.co/F857MsSU03 pic.twitter.com/yr8ufz2Mgm — Terry Hollimon (T-Holla) (@terryhollimon) June 22, 2019

Nobody on Twitter who claims to be familiar with Crips graffiti is buying that the street gang would be in this Atlanta suburb, and that if they were, would spray paint their own name, as naturally, they would easily get caught.

i am LOSING IT why would the CRIPS spray paint their NAME https://t.co/hADVLfsKpr — sierra elmore (@SierraWritesYA) June 22, 2019

The Crips luckily weren’t in my neighborhood, but I’m afraid to say that MS 13 vandalized my house. pic.twitter.com/E72jQXWuq8 — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 22, 2019

A Newton County neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous told Channel 2‘s Alyssa Hyman, “When I got home, I was just puzzled. I was really broken that something like this would actually happen here,” he said. The local man said that was away last weekend when he got a call from his son that someone spray-painted a gang name on their garage and their car.

It’s being reported by Newton County Police that at least three houses on Stephens Way were vandalized, and that one of the homeowner’s has reported a few stolen valuables, as well. According to the police report, there is surveillance video but as of yet, police haven’t identified any suspects.

While there was obviously a crime committed, Twitter couldn’t help but compare this to the South Park episode in which Jimmy and Timmy tried to pretend they were members of the Crips, and failed miserably.

OH MY GOD, WHOEVER DID THIS LITERALLY STOLE THIS FROM SOUTH PARK DOWN TO THE FONT!!! 😭😭😭 #Crips pic.twitter.com/HBRr2eAwZr — 🇹🇹Black🇭🇹Aziz🇳🇬aNANsi🇯🇲 (@Freeyourmindkid) June 22, 2019

SHIT LOOK LIKE CRIPS ON A SOUTH PARK EPISODE. CURSIVE AND EXCLAMATION POINTS. SMH pic.twitter.com/qj4sJMBaIH — SoloDoloWIll (@SoloDoloWill_) June 22, 2019

