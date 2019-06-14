Edith Gonzalez: Mexican Star’s Best Telenovela Roles

Edith Gonzalez, Mexican telenovela star, died three years after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, at the age of 54 on June 13, 2019.

Compañer@s, les informamos el sensible fallecimiento de nuestra C. Edith González Fuentes, con nombre artístico “Edith González”, miembro de nuestro sindicato, quien falleció la madrugada del día de hoy 13 de junio. Nuestras condolencias a sus familiares y amigos. QEPD pic.twitter.com/j7quRL7QYg — ANDA (@andactores) June 13, 2019

The star’s tragic passing was confirmed by the National Association of Actors on Twitter.

“Comrades, we inform you of the sensitive death of our C. Edith González Fuentes, with the stage name “Edith González”, a member of our union, who died at dawn today, June 13,” the post said. “Our condolences to your family and friends. RIP.”

At the time of her death, Gonzalez was being treated at the Angeles Interlomas hospital in Mexico City.

According to HOLA USA, “she began her acting career as a child and later appeared in telenovelas – leaving a mark due to the charismatic characters she often played.”

During her outstanding career, Gonzalez appeared on the Televisa, Telemundo and TV Azteca networks. According to IMDb, Gonzalez has 73 credits in her filmography, beginning in 1970 and ending in 2018. Here are the star’s most iconic Telenovela roles:

One of the most memorable roles from Edith’s early years came in 1991 when she played Leonela Villarreal in Rosa Salvaje. Two years later the Gonzalez played Mónica de Altamira, the leading role in the TV series Corazon Salvaje, in which she starred alongside the late actor Eduardo Palomo.

In 1996, Edith played the role of La Jaibita in the film Salón México, which she thought was underappreciated, according to an #tbt post to her Instagram page.

“In the character of #lajaibita in the movie #salonmexico with @demianbichiroficial,” she wrote. “The film was chosen to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Mexican #cine in the #festivaldebiarritz, unfortunately it is one of the best Mexican films that did not have the support it deserved.”

Her performance in Corazon Salvaje greatly accelerated the actress’ career. In 1999, she landed another lead role, playing the character Esperanza Gamboa Martel in the TV drama Nunca Te Olvidaré.

Later, in 2008, she memorably played the leading role, villian Doña Bárbara, in the TV series of the same name.

“No, do not make mistakes “Mrs. Barbara” is a symbol of resistance to colonialism, she is wild as her last name says, she embodies the #forcefuria,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

After being diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer in 2016, Gonzalez made her most recent appearance on screen, playing the role of Katy, who falls in love with the protagonist in the telenovela Tres Familias of TV Azteca.

So sad. Growing up in a Mexican household it’s almost impossible to not see a telenovela in the background. Even as a child I noticed Edith Gonzalez always played strong, baddass female characters and NOT the damsel in distress trope which infested the genre. RIP, Queen. pic.twitter.com/Y5q2ASc0EF — Paulin (@PaullysTweets13) June 13, 2019

One user on Twitter talked about the source of inspiration Gonzalaz was for her, choosing to play “baddass female characters” instead of damsel in distress types. According to HOLA USA, “Edith González was one of the best actresses to have been brought to us by Mexican television.”