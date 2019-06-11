Katie Pitchford: Florida Woman ‘Squeezed Boyfriend’s Balls Until They Bled’

Katie Lee Pitchford is a 21-year-old Florida woman who is accused of viciously attacking her boyfriend at their home in Indian Harbour Beach, police say. She told police they began fighting because she wanted to go on a date with an old friend and her boyfriend of three years saw her text messages and became angry and jealous.

Pitchford told police that the argument was only verbal, not physical, but her boyfriend told officers that Pitchford became “enraged” and hit and choked him and then “squeezed” his genitals until he bled, according to court documents. Officers said in the arrest report that they witnessed bruising and blood on the boyfriend. He told police he did not hit Pitchford back and only tried to block her blows. The boyfriend said he wrestled free from Pitchford and called 911. The incident happened about 3:45 a.m. on June 4.

Pitchford could not be reached for comment and it is not clear if she has hired an attorney who could comment on her behalf. Her boyfriend was not identified in court documents and could also not be reached for comment.

Here’s what you need to know about Katie Lee Pitchford:

1. Katie Pitchford’s Boyfriend Told Police She Hit Him With a Brush, Punched Him, Scratched Him, Choked Him Until He Couldn’t Breathe & ‘Grabbed Him by the Balls & Squeezed Them Until They Were Bleeding’

Katie Pitchford was arrested on a domestic battery charge after the June 4 incident. According to court documents, Pitchford attacked her “live in boyfriend” during the argument. “During the altercation, the defendant became enraged and struck her boyfriend with a brush,” police said.

Police said Pitchford continue to strike her boyfriend “with her fists” and “scratched the left side of his face.” Police said when they arrived, the victim had blood running down the side of his face. Her boyfriend also said Pitchford, “grabbed him by the balls and squeezed them until they were bleeding.”

Pitchford is also accused of grabbing her boyfriend around the throat and choking him. He told police, “he could not breathe.” Police said the victim also had bruising around his eye.

Pitchford told police the argument was only verbal, not physical. According to court documents, Pitchford and her boyfriend had been out drinking earlier in the evening. They then went to the beach, where Pitchford fell and suffered scrapes and bruises to her legs, according to court documents. She told police they went home and her boyfriend put bandages on her injuries.

While Pitchford told police the couple was fighting over her boyfriend’s jealousy, he told police a different story, according to court documents. He said Pitchford attacked him out of the blue while they were in bed together by grabbing his scrotum and testicles and squeezing them until he started to bleed. She then continued her assault with punches and a brush, according to her boyfriend.

According to police, Pitchford, while handcuffed and in a patrol car, asked to talk to her boyfriend, “because she wanted to say she was sorry.”

2. She Was Already on Felony Probation After Admitting to Kicking a Police Officer ‘Directly in the Face’ During an Arrest in October 2017 in

The 21-year-old Katie Lee Pitchford is being held without bond a probation violation. She was already on felony probation after being arrested in October 2017 on charges of resisting arrest with violence. According to court documents from that case, Pitchford was accused of kicking a police officer. The incident occurred October 29, 2017, in Melbourne, Florida.

According to court documents, officers were called to a report of a suspicious female. They encountered Pitchford in the parking lot of a business and say she was leaning into the passenger side of a car and taking items out while yelling at people trying to stop her. The vehicle’s owner was at the scene and told police he didn’t know Pitchford.

“I asked the female, Pitchford, to exit the vehicle however she refused and kept cursing at myself and witnesses,” an officer wrote. “It should be noted that I did identify myself as a police officer and was in full police uniform at the time of this incident. I took hold of the suspect’s arm and pulled her out of the vehicle. It was at this time that she looked directly at me and began cursing and telling me to let her go. She then broke free of my grasp and jumped back into the vehicle.”

The officer wrote that she, “began grabbing items from the car to include water bottles, several bags of nuts and a car charger.” The car’s owner yelled that the items were his, but she continued and started cursing again, police said. The officer then grabbed Pitchford and pulled her by the arm from the vehicle and put a handcuff on her. She yelled, “don’t handcuff me” and tried to pull away.

“As she pulled and fell back into the vehicle, she kicked me directly in the face while telling me to let her go. I again pulled her from the vehicle and attempted to get the other handcuff on. However she began to kick me several times, striking me in the leg and groin area,” the officer wrote.

She continued to fight as two officers brought her to the ground, kicking the officers in the legs, according to the report. Even when handcuffed, she continued to “struggle in an attempt to break free and had to be physically carried into the police car and the station after transport.”

Pitchford was charged with burglary of a conveyance, battery of a law enforcement officer, resting an officer with violence, all third-degree felonies, and resisting an officer without violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. She later pleaded nolo contendere to all four charges in December 2017 and had the adjudication of guilt withheld pending the completion of probation.

Pitchford was ordered to serve 36 months of probation under the supervision of the Florida Department of Correction. She was ordered to undergo psychological counseling and treatment and anger management courses as part of her probation. According to the DOC website, her probation is set to end on December 13, 2020.

After Pitchford’s arrest on the domestic violence case, she was charged with violating her probation. She could face additional penalties on the third-degree felony and first-degree misdemeanor charges she pleaded guilty to as a result of her most recent arrest.

Like in the first case, adjudication of guilt was withheld pending the completion of 36 months of probation. After her domestic battery arrest, a probation violation was also filed in the November 2017 case.

3. Pitchford Was Also Arrested in November 2017 When Police Say She Kicked Officers & Bit a Nurse on the Arm After Her Mom Called Police Because She Took Pills After a Fight With Her Boyfriend

Katie Pitchford was also arrested in November 2017, a month after her incident with Melbourne Police. That incident occurred on November 12, 2017, at her mother’s home in Indian Harbour Beach, according to court documents.

Pitchford’s mother called 911 because she was concerned after her daughter took an “unknown amount of her pills,” after having an argument on the phone with her boyfriend. Pitchford had locked herself inside her bedroom, according to police.

Officers arrived and made entry into her bedroom and found Pitchford passed out on her bed, according to court documents. They were able to wake her up and she admitted to taking pills, but refused to say how many. While Brevard County Fire Rescue tried to speak with her, she became “belligerent” and tried to leave the home.

An officer wrote that he grabbed her by the arm and told her she had to talk to paramedics. He said she tried to break free and said “don’t touch me,” and then tried to run out of the front door. He grabbed her by the arm again and Pitchford then “kicked me in the leg,” according to the officer.

Officers took Pitchford to the ground to restrain her and she “continued to kick officers and pull her arms away in attempts to prevent herself from being handcuffed. Once secured, the defendant continue to resist by attempting to pull away from officers and wrap her legs around my leg to prevent me from walking,” according to court documents.

Police said Pitchford also “jumped up and kicked off of the patrol vehicle, causing the door to slam shut.”

Pitchford was taken to the hospital under the Baker Act and while there, she continued to resist medical staff, according to police. While at the hospital, Pitchford, “bit one of the nurses on her arm,” police said.

.

In December 2017, she pleaded nolo contendere to battery of a law enforcement officer, battery on an emergency medical care provider, both third-degree felonies, and resisting arrest without violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

4. She Works as a Hair Stylist, Colorist & Extension Artist & Is a Graduate of Satellite High School in Brevard County

Katie Lee Pitchford works as a, “Professional Stylist, Colorist, & Extention Artist,” according to her Instagram profile.

According to her Facebook page, Pitchford studied cosmetology at The Salon Professional Academy in Melbourne and has been a student there since January 2018. She has also worked at a Melbourne spa.

Pitchford previously worked as a dental assistant at an endodontics office in Melbourne and was a service advisor at a Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep dealership.

Pitchford is a graduate of Satellite High School in Brevard County, according to her Facebook page.

5. Pitchford, Who Is Scheduled to Appear in Court on June 25, Faces Only a Misdeamenor Battery Charge in the Domestic Violence Case

Katie Pitchford remains in custody at the Brevard County Jail, where she has been held since her arrest. She did appear in court on June 5 and her bail was set at $1,000. But she is being held without bond on the probation violations.

Pitchford, if she is released, has been ordered to have no contact with her boyfriend and will not be allowed to return to his residence except with a law enforcement officer one time to obtain her belongings.

Pitchford is scheduled to appear in court again on June 25 for her arraignment.

