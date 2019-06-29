Slim 400: YG Affiliate Shot 10 Times in Compton

Slim 400 is in critical but stable condition after being rushed to a Los Angeles Hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to social media posts.

According to TMZ, law enforcement got a call on the evening of Friday, June 28, 2019, around 8:30 p.m. They were sent to a scene in Compton, where a male had been shot multiple times.

Slim 400 is best known for his work on “Bruisin” with YG and Sad Boy Loko in 2017. He has over 18,000 followers on Twitter and another 167,000 followers on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Slim Was Reportedly Shot 10 Times in the Face and Back

Adam22 of No Jumper fame posted a picture of a text message exchange with an unknown person on Twitter. According to the messages, the 31-year-old rapper was shot 10 times on Spruce St. in Compton, California. Slim was shot in the face and back, however, the bullets “went in and out.” He was rushed into surgery at St. Francis Medical Center.

The post has more than 1,300 retweets and over 5,000 likes. Many fans have commented saying they are praying for Slim and hoping he pulls through. Many more fans have called Adam out for sharing the rapper’s location, saying he could still be in danger.

Adam was on Slim’s Instagram earlier this month promoting his podcast No Jumper, which he advertises as “The Coolest Podcast In The World,” according to the No Jumper Instagram page.

Slim is in Stable Condition After Surgery

Update on Slim 400: Slim has pulled out of surgery and is in stable condition per the rapper/entrepreneur's publicist. The Compton native was shot 10 times nearly 5 hours ago in his hometown of Compton, CA. 🙏🏽🙌🏽 — Jay-Ticker (@thetickerreport) June 29, 2019

CEO and host of The Ticker Report shared that Slim’s publicist said he is out of surgery and in stable condition.

TMZ also said Slim made it out of surgery, updating their story at 3:40 a.m. “We’re told Slim 400 is in critical but stable condition,” the outlet reported. Their sources say the circumstances of the shooting are unclear, but a black vehicle seen leaving the scene may be involved.

Earlier this month, Slim played a basketball game at Holcombe Rucker Park in Harlem. He wore a jersey to honor Nipsey Hussle, another rapper who was fatally shot outside his store, “Marathon Clothing”, in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

People Are Reacting to the News on Social Media

can’t imagine what YG is going through rn, losing nip, and now slim 400 getting hit smh prayers up — 𝔇~𝔱𝔯𝔦𝔩𝔩 (@daltonljohnston) June 29, 2019

Dalton Johnson said he can’t imagine what YG is going through at this moment, having just lost Nipsey Hussle in March. Johnson extends his prayers.

Hoping Slim 400 pulls through. A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history — who has made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap music full of sober gravity and blunt force. https://t.co/YcGyqCfk4d — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) June 29, 2019

“Hoping Slim 400 pulls through. A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history — who has made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap music full of sober gravity and blunt force,” Otto Von Biz Markie said.

New Challenge: Being Black and making it to 35. Damn. #Slim400 — feeling shocked — Ken Steele (@ilovekensteele) June 29, 2019

LA actor, model, and comedian Ken Steele posed a challenge on Twitter, “being black and making it to 35 [years old].”

Pull thru Slim 400 ! Prayers up🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3TkS5wXMff — Young Luigi (@YoungLuigi4) June 29, 2019

Young Luigi posted a picture to Twitter saying, “Pull thru Slim 400! Prayers up.”

Someone commented under Slim 400’s last post, “lmao u got shot 🤡”

Which has me feelin/thinking some people really just DO NOT get IT. More love is needed, prayers up for Slim. — Luv Adrian (@luv_adrian) June 29, 2019

Another Twitter user noted people making jokes about Slim being shot and asks for more love and prayers.

Slim400 gone pull through and that’s the biggest blessing. — GOD P🏁 (@GODPHAMILY) June 29, 2019

Another Twitter user heard the news that Slim pulled through and called it “the biggest blessing.”