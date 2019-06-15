Target Stores Report Register Outage Causing #TargetApocalypse2019

Various Target locations across the nation are experiencing a register outage that is leaving in-store shoppers unable to check out.

Target customers began taking to social media to let other people know that the lines are getting long. Others, of course, have been great sports and have been posting all kinds of jokes and memes to help pass the time. The outage has already caused the birth of a couple of hashtags, including #targetdown and #TargetApocalypse2019.

There have been several posts on Down Detector about Target stores experiencing problems today.

“Massive outage at @Target. All checkout systems are down across multiple stores in our immediate area. I wonder how widespread this really is. #SaturdayMorning,” @TheQuietJorge wrote on Downdetector.com.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.