Ben Fields: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Ben Fields was the man shot by police after he reportedly called them saying he was thinking about killing his wife in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Monday evening.

He was 67 years old. Officials said the man called police at about 4 p.m., saying he was thinking about killing his wife. Port St. Lucie police responded and found him with a knife. Police said they ordered Benjamin Fields to drop the knife immediately, but said he advanced on them. Two officers fired shots at him as he advanced toward them, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No officers were injured.

The shooting happened at 3200 SW block of Constellation Road, where officers responded at about 4:05 p.m. after the phone call.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

The man was not immediately identified. Investigators planned a press conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The two officers were placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

At about 6:45 p.m., Port St. Lucie Police wrote on Twitter, “Officer involved shooting in PSL. On 7/1/19, 4:05 pm, officers went to home at 3200 blk SW Constellation Rd for domestic disturbance. FDLE investigating case. No further information at this time.”

They updated their information at about 11 p.m., writing, “@PSLPolice UPDATE, Ofcs met male inside home, armed w/knife. Male refused to disarm himself, male advanced towards offcrs, 2ofcs dischrged firearms/struck male. Male transprted 2 hosp &pronounced deceased. Ofcs NOT physically harmed. PSLPD PRESS CONF Tues, 7/2/19 10am-Police Dept”

Port St. Lucie is a city on southern Florida’s Atlantic coast, about 50 miles south of West Palm Beach.

Police had been called to the address in June for a medical call, according to Port St. Lucie police.

1. Ben Fields Called Police Himself Before The Shooting

2. Ben Fields Was Shot By Police And Died

3. Ben Fields Told Police He Was Thinking About Killing His Wife

4. Police Had Been Called To Ben Fields’ Address In June

Port St. Lucie Police were called to Ben Fields’ address before after they responded to a medical call in June, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

Officers did not release any details about the call.

5. Both Officers Are On Paid Administrative Leave

Both officers who fired shots are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

The law enforcement agency is completing the investigation for transparency. Port St. Lucie Police said preliminary investigations show it appeared the officers followed correct procedures.