Who Donated Fireworks For Trump’s 4th of July Salute to America?

Phantom Fireworks donated $750,000 in products to Salute to America, President Donald Trump’s 4th of July firework show. Fireworks by Grucci also made a sizable donation.

Phantom Fireworks has lobbied against expanding Chinese import tariffs, meeting with officials during a private meeting at the White House, The Hill reported.

The same day Phantom Fireworks announced its donation, Trump decided to postpone his threatened $300 tariffs on Chinese goods, which includes fireworks, ABC reported.

Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan had a private meeting with Trump May 22, along with other Washington business executives, according to WTOP. Several weeks later, he agreed to donate $750,000 in fireworks to “Salute to America,” Trump’s 4th of July show on the National Mall.

Zoldan gave a statement to WTOP which confirmed the meeting but said the group “did not specifically discuss fireworks or address the topic of fireworks and tariffs.”

He said, “I met the president with a group of businessmen who lead a variety of industries, and while tariffs were discussed in general, we did not equate the conversation to a specific industry. Discussions about Phantom and Grucci’s donation to this year’s Fourth of July performance commenced two months in advance of anything relating to tariffs.”

Discussions about 4th of July firework donations were ongoing for months before the meeting, he said.