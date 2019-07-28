Jessica Alba’s Twitter Account Is Hacked By Hateful Racist

Late on Saturday evening on the west coast, early Sunday morning on the east coast, Jessica Alba‘s official Twitter account was hacked by a hateful racist who sent out a series of extremely detestable messages. The first tweet, clearly not being sent by the actress read, “Nazi Germany Did Nothing Wrong And That’s On God N****”

The 38-year-old business mogul, who’s married to husband Cash Warren and has three children, Haven, Honor, and Hayes, typically tweets about her company, Honest, upcoming films, or marking momentous occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. It was instantly clear to anyone coming across Alba’s Twitter page that the extremist, sometimes nonsensical, and racist comments being sent from her account was from a cyber bully.

The hacker tweeted “ugh police sirens in the distance again. When will n*****s stop committing crimes so I can get some f***ing sleep.” Please be advised to stop reading, as the following messages that were tweeted out to her 9.2 million followers are alarmingly distasteful, and full of curse words.

The most recent real tweet from Alba came on July 20, in which she sent out an Instagram photo of night at dinner with her husband and friends. Everything that was posted on July 27 or July 28, was from the hacker.

READ NEXT: Fortnite World Cup 2019: How Much Money Does the Winner Make?