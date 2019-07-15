Kiara Cervante: #IceBae Customs Officer Goes Viral on Twitter

A photo went viral of New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the border, as on the other side of the detention center fence stood another Latina woman, an border patrol agent, which the Internet couldn’t help but dub “Ice Bae.” The hashtag quickly grew in popularity on Twitter, and while there were some people supporting the woman identified as Kiara Cervante, many users were angry at the inappropriate nickname, and then incensed at her proud response to the overnight fame.

In the viral photo, Kiara appears to be unaffected while AOC and her supporters rally outside the fence. Once identified, Cervante created a Twitter account, which already has 12K followers, and posted a video online introducing herself to all her new “fans.” In the clip she says, “It’s me. I’m based in Texas. And yeah, I don’t what else to say.”

She also wrote her first tweet, thanking Vice-President Mike Pence for the honor of performing her job while he visited the detention center. “Soooo it’s crazy…. but here I am. I’m hearing something about a viral picture. I would like to say i was just doing my job.. providing security for the visit of @VP It was an honor and I take a lot of pride in my job!”

Soooo it’s crazy…. but here I am. I’m hearing something about a viral picture. I would like to say i was just doing my job.. providing security for the visit of @VP

. It was an honor and I take a lot of pride in my job! — Kiara C (@kiarace24) July 15, 2019

While the comments on her looks appear to be completely out of line since she’s not a model, she’s border agent, helping defend what many people see as an illegal detention center, Cervante is loving the new attention.

Who Started #IceBae ?

Trump gave us #IceBae Best president EVER!! 🙌🏾 — Hotep Jesus (@VibeHi) July 15, 2019

It appears Kiara’s photo jumped up in popularity after Bryan Sharpe, aka Hotep Jesus, author of the book Twitter Marketing: How to Build a Cult-Like Following tweeted, “Trump gave us #IceBae Best President Ever!” After that tweet, the nickname caught on and was quickly shared by thousands.

#IceBae Has Garnered a Strong Army of Detractors

However, many users on Twitter do not find anything cute or funny about Cervante’s nickname, or her vocation. Retweeting the selfie she shared online, one user wrote, “Felt cute, might enforce my country’s immigration policies and separate children from their families later.”

"Felt cute, might enforce my country's immigration policies and separate children from their families later." #IceBae pic.twitter.com/g8XugWAL3D — WONDERS✞ONE (@KurtWonderstone) July 15, 2019

I’m never the type to be all serious on twitter(🤢) BUT…. #IceBae ? Seriously? We’re witnessing the rise of a modern day Nazi Germany & this is the crap you decide to tweet about? I’m sad for U.S. pic.twitter.com/uOoe7vGhn8 — Jay Breeze (@DeLaBreezus) July 15, 2019

this country is a mess, we are praising and trending #IceBae when she is literally a guard at a CONCENTRATION CAMP, guarding CHILDREN IN CAGES, RIPPING FAMILIES APART AT THE BORDER. you’re all sick, honestly. — alex ⭐️ (@hcapd) July 15, 2019

#IceBae could detain me for however long she wants 😍 pic.twitter.com/GClz0PJ02a — Dom-Dom (@MoraTheExplora_) July 15, 2019

All of these idiotic conservatives flipping out about AOC just raised her status. #IceBae comes along and destroys her without effort. photo by @PuddHoney pic.twitter.com/8VsiK0cZQg — Spike Herman (@JesseJHerman) July 15, 2019

Those guys behind #IceBae looking at her like “stop fakin, you know damn well you one of us.” pic.twitter.com/oL2zMFXSsU — Angel Aydreannah (@Aydreannah) July 15, 2019

#IceBae is actively aiding in the internment of men, women, and children without trial or even so much as humane living conditions. She, along with every other officer going along with this is a traitor to the very ideas of justice and freedom. — Blondie (@Blondie62_) July 15, 2019

#IceBae Also Has Her Fair Share of Fans

While there are many detractors both for her seemingly inappropriate nickname, and for being on the wrong side of the border situation, Kiara has a good amount of supporters online. Most are proud right wing conservatives, many wearing “Make America Great Again” hats in their profile pictures. One user wrote “Keeping America safe and looking good doing it.”

Yup, #IceBae is hot but what Trump supporting woman isn't? Just my opinion. 😉 — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) July 15, 2019

Keeping America safe and looking good doing it. And she follows my friend @TheCJPearson so you know she is a patriot. #ICEBae. https://t.co/33LVnTnHkS — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 15, 2019

#IceBae is a latina hero that knows about the factual dangers of letting in illegals. Democrats hate seeing minorities that have escaped their ways of thinking.Thank You for your service @kiarace24👌🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Pi0tRE01XY — 10 toes down (@TaurenLT) July 15, 2019

