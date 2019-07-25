Nicholas Tartaglione Questioned in Relation to Epstein ‘Suicide Attempt’

Nicholas Tartaglione is a former Briarcliff police officer who was questioned in relation to Jeffrey Epstein’s July 2019 “suicide attempt” after which prison guards found the disgraced financier in the “fetal position” inside of his jail cell. In December 2016, Tartaglione was arrested and accused of killing four men, Martin Luna, Miguel Luna, Urbano Santiago, and Hector Gutierrez, as part of a cocaine conspiracy. The victims were found inside a property that had been rented in the past by Tartaglione.

On the morning of July 25, it was widely reported that Jeffrey Epstein was found injured in his jail cell in New York City after trying to hang himself. Epstein was arrested on July 6 and accused by federal authorities of sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York.

NBC New York reports that Tartaglione was questioned in relation to the incident. In addition, a source told the station that Epstein’s injuries were not serious and that the suicide attempt may have been a ruse to gain a jail transfer. At the time of writing, Epstein is on suicide watch.

Tartaglione has claimed innocence in the matter, according to NBC New York’s report. His lawyer, Bruce Barket, told the station that Epstein and his client are in the same prison united and are “doing well.” Barket added that any allegations that Tartaglione had anything to do with Epstein’s injuries are “absolutely not true.” The lawyer went on to say that both Epstein and Tartaglione had recently been complaining about conditions in the jail, including issues over mice and rats, food, as well as flooding.

Tartaglione was last in the news on July 3 when Lo Hud reported that prison guards had confiscated a cell phone from him. The ex-cop denied the phone was his and said that a fellow inmate had tossed to him during a search. While in 2018, Tartaglione’s said that the former cop had been assaulted in custody and needed surgery on a broken eye socket.

