Rie Hirabaru Rubin, Andy Rubin’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Android co-creator and former Google Senior Vice-President Andy Rubin’s estranged second wife is accusing him of having secretly conspired with her attorney to manipulate the couple’s prenuptial agreement by stripping her of all community property rights. She also says that during their marriage, Andy Rubin secretly spent hundreds of thousands of dollars financing his kinky sex life.

On July 2, San Mateo Superior Court Judge Susan Greenberg unsealed a civil complaint brought forth by Rie Hirabaru Rubin in October 2018. The suit’s documents were released by Buzzfeed and name both Andy Rubin and attorney Stephen Peters as plaintiffs, claiming the two attempted to defraud Rie Rubin out of millions. Andy Rubin’s wealth is estimated at $350 million.

“This case arises from the conspiracy of Plaintiff’s husband Andrew E Rubin and Plaintiff’s attorney Stephen M Peters to coerce and fraudulently induce Plaintiff to enter into a premarital agreement a few days before they were married.”

“This is a garden-variety family law dispute involving a wife who regrets her decision to execute a prenuptial agreement,” Andy Rubin’s legal team said in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know about Rie Rubin and her shocking lawsuit.



1. Rie Rubin Says She Was Pressured into Signing the Prenup

Some news out of the civil lawsuit against former Google exec Andy Rubin: The court ruled to unseal the complaint from his wife that details allegations about his extramarital relationships. The document had been sealed since October. You can read it here: https://t.co/ewhRZ9nnpD — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) July 2, 2019

Rie Hirabaru and Andy Rubin met in 2007 when Rie was working at Google as a creative marketing manager. The two began dating on and off for a few years until Rie discovered she was pregnant.

When she became pregnant, Andy Rubin insisted they marry before the child was born. He also demanded that they enter into a prenuptial agreement. The terms of the prenup agreement were negotiated right up until three days before their wedding and two weeks before the birth of their child. Rie Rubin says she was unaware that her husband-to-be was secretly seeing other women during her pregnancy.

Rie Rubin was told by her attorney, Stephen Peters, that Andy Rubin would not marry her unless she signed the document. The agreement favored Andy Rubin’s interests, however, court documents describe Rie Rubin as being “vulnerable” and “in pain.” Rie Rubin said she felt increased pressure to sign before the marriage and baby’s birth. “The final Premarital Agreement was unconscionable and took advantage of Plaintiff’s vulnerable position,” court papers said.

2. Rie Rubin’s Says Her Prenup Attorney Was Secretly Working with Rubin

Andy Rubin's lawyers emailed us saying this is a "garden variety family law dispute" which makes me wonder what kind of gardens they get intohttps://t.co/JPA5NDofmI — tc (@chillmage) July 2, 2019

Court documents accuse Andy Rubin and attorney Stephen Peters of trying to cheat Rie out of millions. She asserts that back in 2009, her fiance suggested she use attorney Peters as the couple negotiated their prenuptial agreement. According to Rie, she was never told that Peters had represented Andy Rubin during his first divorce from Yu-Ling Lu or had extensive knowledge of his assets.

“When Plaintiff met with Peters, Peters assured Plaintiff that he would provide a prenuptial agreement to protect her.” The court documents state that while several drafts of the prenuptial agreement appeared to have been written by Rie and Peters, “in reality, Rubin was dictating the course of the agreements with Peters’ assistance.”

The Rubin’s 2009 prenuptial agreement capped spousal support at $10,000 per month. The final draft also included a waiver that relinquished all of Rie Rubin’s rights to the couple’s community property. Legal papers allege that Peters did not advise Rie of her rights under California state law or recommend a counterproposal. On October 9, 2009, Peters told Rie “I won’t stop you if you want to sign it.”

3. Rie Rubin Claims her Husband was Operating a “Sex Ring”

Wife of Android co-founder Andy Rubin accuses him of using Google paychecks to pay for "sex ring" https://t.co/48vg0ENBDm — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 2, 2019

In the lawsuit, Rie Rubin states that during their marriage, her husband was having secret affairs with multiple women. Money previously deposited in their joint checking account was now being diverted to his personal bank account to operate what was described as a “sex ring.”

Rie Rubin documented husband Andy’s interest in having “ownership” relationships with at least five women. The lawsuit asserts he paid the women’s expenses in return for sex and watching them have sex with other men.



One of the women on Andy Rubin’s payroll was referred to in legal documents as “M.” It is alleged that “M” was an integral part of Rubin’s sex ring. “M” coordinated Rubin’s sexual encounters, was having sex with multiple men at Rubin’s behest and was having sex with Rubin as well.



It’s believed that funds used to bankroll Andy Rubin’s sexual activities came from a quiet $90 million payout he received Google let him go. The negotiated settlement came about after Google determined that employee sexual misconduct claims against Andy Rubin had merit. In one case, an employee accused him of coercing her into having oral sex at a hotel.

4. Rie Rubin Is an Accomplished Executive

Originally from Osaka Japan, Rie Hirabaru Rubin was a highly successful executive prior to meeting Rubin. She graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma Washington in 1999 with a degree in communications.

From 1998-2002 Rie Rubin was an international project manager for Amazon. She helped Amazon launch in Japan and oversaw much of the company’s Japanese operations. She also worked on the Amazon Associates program. Rie’s LinkedIn page says that she was instrumental in signing key book publishers and partners, and developed a number of revenue-generating promotions.

Rie was employed by Google from 2002 to 2008. She was responsible for creating major campaigns for AdWords, AdSense, iGoogle, and Gmail. “Rie was one of my favorite colleagues at Google. Smart, gifted, and good-natured to a fault, she has that rare innate ability to get engineering, product marketing, and creative teams to work together seamlessly to accomplish great things,” former Google colleague David Graham wrote.

In 2008, Rie Rubin moved on to Gaia, serving as their director of marketing. She left the company 10 months later.

5. Rie Owned and Operated a Popular Northern California Cafe

In 2014, Rie switched gears from tech to tea when she opened Voyageur du Temps , (“Time Traveler” in French) a café in Los Altos, California. The restaurant focused on classic French and Japanese baked goods with a modern twist. Voyageur du Temps had a glass partition between the cafe and the kitchen so customers could watch the restaurant’s two Parisian-trained Japanese pastry chefs as they prepared baked goods.

Voyageur du Temps served everything from artisan bread, croissants and tarts to a Japanese pastry called shokupan. “We are trying to bring back the good old method of cooking and baking that actually eliminates a lot of additional ingredients or additives,” Rie told the Mountain View Voice.

The cafe was housed in a restored 1900s train station. Rie Rubin sought to re-invigorate the neighborhood and hoped her restaurant would attract other customers and other businesses to the community. She said she’d been trying to negotiate the terms of a new lease when she was given a 180-day notice to vacate. Voyageur du Temps closed in September 2018.