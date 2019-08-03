Active Shooter at El Paso Walmart & Cielo Vista Mall: Reports

An active shooter was reported at Walmart in El Paso, Texas near Hawkins and Gateway East at about 11 a.m. in the area of Cielo Vista Mall.

El Paso Police Department confirmed the report and asked the public to avoid the area.

Active Shooter in area of Hawkins and Gateway East. Scene is still active avoid the area. RG limited information. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Police said the scene was still active at 11:09 a.m.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

There was no immediate word on whether anyone had been shot or injured.

Early reports indicate there were multiple victims at Cielo Vista Mall.

Escobar just told me reports of multiple victims at a shopping mall nearby. All local law enforcement called to scene. — Evan McMorris-Santoro (@EvanMcS) August 3, 2019

A VICE News reporter, Evan McMorris-Santoro, wrote on Twitter he was covering a town hall for Rep. Veronica Escobar in Texas. Police shut down the town hall out of caution for reports of the active shooter near the mall.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.