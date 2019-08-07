Curt James Brockway: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Montana man is facing assault charges after throwing a 13-year-old boy to the ground when he refused to take his hat off during the national anthem. Curt James Brockway, 39, told police the teen was disrespectful.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 2 at the Mineral County Fair just before the start of the rodeo. Mineral County is located in northwestern Montana and has a population of approximately 4,200 residents.

The fair’s Facebook page describes itself as “an old-fashioned country fair with lots of cowboy spirit and homespun charm. NRA-sanctioned evening rodeos for westerners, plus shows and livestock competition for the ‘kid’ in us all.”

1. Brockway Said he Assaulted the Teen After the Boy Cursed at Him

According to documents filed by Mineral County Attorney Ellen Donohue, Brockway said he asked the boy, only identified as Wally, to remove his hat at the start of the national anthem. He went on to say the boy responded by cursing at him.

Wally’s mother, Megan Keeler, refuted Brockway’s claim. “There was no exchange – nothing! He targeted Wally and took him down,” she revealed, adding, “All of the witnesses I have talked to said this was just completely random.”

Keeler told KPAX the attack occurred right after dropping Wally off at the fair. According to Keeler, she received a call within minutes that her son was being transported to the hospital.

2. Brockway Grabbed Wally by the Throat & Threw him Down

Donahue wrote that Brockway grabbed Wally by the throat, lifted the boy in the air and slammed him onto the ground.

“Dude come up and grabbed him by his neck, picked him up and threw him to the ground, head first,” Megan Keeler told MTN News.

Taylor Hennick was about to watch the rodeo when she suddenly heard a “pop” and saw the teenager laying on the ground with blood flowing from his ear. Hennick said Brockway attempted to justify the assault by telling the crowd that the boy “was disrespecting the national anthem so [Brockway] had every right to do that.”

Mineral County Sheriff Michael Boone confirmed in a news release that witnesses identified Brockway as the assailant and he was detained at the fair. Brockway appeared in court on August 5 and was formally charged with assault on a minor.

Prosecutors asked that bail be set at $100,000, but Brockway was released on his own recognizance on Tuesday, August 6. Brockway’s arraignment is scheduled for August 14 with Judge John Larsen presiding.

3. Wally Keeler Was Airlifted to a Hospital in Spokane, Washington

Boone said the teen was initially transported to a local hospital but was later flown to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane. Megan Keeler told MTN News her son was bleeding from his ear for nearly six hours after the incident.

The assault resulted in Wally sustaining temporal skull fractures. Temporal fractures occur on the side of the skull and can cause hearing loss, vertigo, balance disturbance, or facial paralysis. The teen was released from the hospital and is currently at home recovering from his injuries.

“It’s just a lot of pain in my head. I don’t remember anything – the rodeo – the helicopter – nothing,” Wally told MTN News.

Keeler said her first priority is Wally’s recovery but added, “I want to know Curt is put away and I would like compensation for the damages and bills.”

4. Brockway Has a History of Violence



The incident at the fairground was not Brockway’s first run-in with the law. In 2010, he was charged with Assault with a Weapon after he pulled up to a parked vehicle, got out of his vehicle and pulled a gun on a family.

KPAX reported that Brockway then stated he was going to kill them. Brockway’s friend was able to persuade him to put the gun down and leave.

Brockway was sentenced in July 2011 to 10 year’s suspended sentence. A victim notification request for the 2010 offense is noted on his record.

5. Addressing the National Anthem & Flag is in the U.S. Code but is not Enforced

U.S. Code 36, Chapter 10 details proper etiquette during the national anthem. The chapter uses the word “should” rather than “must” throughout the text and does not mention punishment. The chapter states that men not in uniform should “remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart.”

Over the last few years, addressing the flag and the national anthem has been a controversial topic, with some athletes “taking a knee” as a sign of protest against racial inequality and police brutality. It is not known if the boy forgot to remove his hat or left it on intentionally. There’s no indication from authorities that he was protesting.