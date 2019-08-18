Gina Lopez Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gina Lopez, a well-known Filipino philanthropist and environmentalist, has died. After battling brain cancer, she died of multiple organ failure, according to ABS-CBN.

Lopez was known for her tireless work across the globe. In her own country, she was particularly focused on cracking down on the coal industry and cleaning up the water systems.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lopez Was 65 Years Old at the Time of Her Death

Giving a talk to the community of Kinatarcan… Then we will discuss what we can do… I'm so excited! pic.twitter.com/1NCOSp8r6q — Gina Lopez (@iamGinaLopez) September 29, 2017

According to Rappler, Lopez had been battling brain cancer in recent months, though her official cause of death was multiple organ failure.

Following news of her death, ABS-CBN Foundation (of which she was the chairperson for many years) released the following statement:

“Gina was the pillar of strength that pushed AFI to achieve what seemed to be impossible. Her caring heart and selfless kind of love inspired people within and beyond the organization to help and serve others…we lost a fervent advocate of children’s rights and protection, a passionate proponent of sustainable livelihood among the underprivileged, and an unswerving champion for environment preservation.”

2. Lopez Was Formerly the Environment Secretary

Lopez was the environment secretary for ten months under President Rodrigo Duterte, until May 2017. Her appointment ended after the Commission on Appointments rejected it.

According to Rappler, during Lopez’s first speech as Environment Secretary, she said, “The best way to protect the environment is to improve people’s lives. That’s my experience.”

Per ABS-CBN, Lopez was known for her efforts to crack down on the mining industry, rehabilitate the Pasig River and the La Mesa Watershed, and more. ABS-CBN’s current company chairman, Mark Lopez (a cousin of Lopez), said, “At an age when people are just figuring out what they want to do in life, she already knew her purpose. She left a comfortable life to devote her time and energy to help uplift other people’s lives.”

Mark continued, “When she returned to join ABS-CBN, she instilled in her people the same drive to help. For her, nothing cannot be done, no effort is too small, anybody can — and should — do their part in making the world a better place.”

3. Lopez Was a Notable Philanthropist & Founded Multiple Charitable Organizations

Back in Culiat for another discussion with barangay leaders and other sectors. Time to fly! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ljMnp2EkwA — Gina Lopez (@iamGinaLopez) November 4, 2017

In addition to her work with the ABS-CBN Foundation, Lopez also founded Bantay Bata 163, which is a helpline aimed at helping people report instances of child abuse.

Lope also founded Investments in Loving Organizations for Village Economies, an organization that seeks to lift communities out of poverty by establishing environmentally conscious businesses in the area.

4. The Lopez Family Is Asking for Donations to the ABS-CBN Foundation in Lieu of Flowers

According to ABS-CBN, the Lopez family is asking for donations to the foundation in lieu of any flowers. You can learn more about the foundation here.

5. Lopez Leaves Behind a Former Husband & Two Sons

Kinatarcan boat tour! Am soooo excited to swim. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3fS4uqe9an — Gina Lopez (@iamGinaLopez) September 29, 2017

According to Rogue Media, Lopez met her ex-husband while doing missionary work in Africa. The two eventually married and had two sons together. To Rogue Media, Lopez wrote, “I eventually had to go home since I fell in love with my husband, who at the time was my boss. One can’t have relationships with the opposite sex as a missionary.”