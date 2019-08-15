Jeffrey Epstein Suffered Petechial Hemorrhaging in Reported Suicide

New details about Jeffrey Epstein’s corpse are being revealed in the days following his death. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell following an apparent suicide. Following reports that Epstein had broken bones in his neck, questions about his death have been increasing.

Law enforcement officials recently told TMZ that Epstein suffered petechial hemorrhaging. The specific body mark is defined by “a tiny pinpoint red mark that is an important sign of asphyxia caused by some external means of obstructing the airways. They are sometimes also called petechiae,” according to Encyclopedia.com.

Since the presence of petechial hemorrhaging indicates asphyxiation, it is often seen in cases of strangulation as well as suicide. Interestingly, conjunctival petechiae (that is, the marks appear in the eyes), are found most frequently in patients who die of natural causes.

“They were most frequently documented in natural deaths (39.2%), with the highest incidence in cases of cardiovascular disease, followed by asphyxia, head injury, and central nervous system disorders,” according to Science Direct.

It is unclear if Epstein had petechial hemorrhaging on his face, eyes, or both.

Here’s what you need to know:

Petechial Hemorrhaging Is Commonly Seen in Suicide Cases & Can Also Be a Result of Strangulation & Smothering

Petechial hemorrhaging is present in often observed in subjects who have been hanged, strangled, or smothered. According to a study highlighted by EvidenceProf Blogger, the presence of petechiae does not “prove strangulation and their absence does not disprove it; they are simply a marker of increased cephalic venous pressure.” In the same vein, the presence would not prove or disprove suicide.

Petechial hemorrhaging is present when a person suffers “an injury resulting from sustained pressure causing blood vessels in the face and eyes to burst,” according to an excerpt from State V. Maynard.

Reports indicate that Epstein was found in his jail cell with a sheet wrapped around his neck. Law enforcement officials told TMZ that Epstein’s “eyes popped when his air supply was cut off by the bed sheet that was wrapped around his neck.”

“We’re told the bed sheets were tied to the top of a bunk bed and Epstein either hurled himself off the top bunk or had his feet to the ground and leaned forward to cut off his air supply. Authorities believe the former is true, because throwing himself off the top bunk and falling violently to the ground could explain why his hyoid bone was fractured.”

Epstein’s Cause of Death Is Under Investigation Following His Autopsy

Those questioning Epstein’s death were only left with more questions following the results of his autopsy. An earlier report by Heavy discusses the broken hyoid bone, which can be synonymous with strangulation.

In addition to the aforementioned broken bones and petechial hemorrhaging, other curious circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death (such as the absence of cell checks in the hours leading up to Epstein’s death) has caused authorities to do a deeper dive. At this time, Epstein’s suicide has not been 100 percent confirmed and an investigation into his death is ongoing.

“In all forensic investigations, all information must be synthesized to determine the cause and manner of death. Everything must be consistent; no single finding can be evaluated in a vacuum,” New York City’s chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson said in a statement.

Sampson’s office has requested additional information, including videos from the jail, according to the Washington Post. The additional information could help determine whether or not there was anyone else in Epstein’s jail cell at the time of his death.

READ NEXT: Was Jeffrey Epstein Ever Married?