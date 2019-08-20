Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 20

You’ll soon have yet another streaming service to choose from! Apple TV has announced its new platform will launch around the same time as Disney’s. Read on for details.

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is speaking out after last week’s scary plane crash in Tennessee, that luckily everyone walked away from without being seriously hurt.

And a housekeeper was stunned to be turned away from a job cleaning a priest’s home. The reason? She was told the priest’s dog was “kinda racist.”

TOP STORY: Apple TV’s New Streaming Service Will Compete With Disney’s Launch

Apple TV Plus will reportedly cost $9.99 per month and launch in November https://t.co/lmFn8BTZX7 pic.twitter.com/ENobQvQRJx — The Verge (@verge) August 20, 2019

November is going to be an interesting month to watch as the streaming market gets a lot more crowded. Disney Plus has already announced a bundle package it plans to offer when it debuts on November 12. Now, another competitor is jumping into the game.

Apple TV Plus will also launch in November, though an exact date has not yet been announced. According to The Verge, the service has a $9.99 per month price tag but is rather light on content. The streaming service will have just five shows at launch time, which include a Morning Show hosted by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The other programs set to debut on Apple TV Plus are See starring Jason Momoa, Truth Be Told with Octavia Spencer, a series by Steven Spielberg and a documentary called Home.

The Verge also reported that Oprah Winfrey is on board to create at least two documentaries for the new service in the future. It will be interesting to see if the slower rollout Apple TV Plus is trying will be a winning business strategy. Stay tuned.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Dale Earnhardt Speaks Out After Plane Crash

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is speaking out days after he and his family walked away from a plane crash in Tennessee without serious injuries. The private plane bounced and caught fire at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport on Thursday, August 15.

Earnhardt took to Facebook to express his gratitude for the well-wishes from friends, family and strangers. “Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages and prayer since last Thursday. We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots and our dog Gus.”

He added that he would not be including his own thoughts about what might have caused the crash. “With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident. I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital staff.”

OFF-BEAT: A Housekeeper Was Told She Couldn’t Clean a Priest’s Home Because His Dog Was ‘Kinda Racist’

LaShundra Allen, a black woman from Tennessee, says she was denied a job cleaning the home of a Catholic priest because his "dog is kinda racist": https://t.co/62ptXOA7ra — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) August 20, 2019

LaShundra Allen, a black woman, was stunned when she was denied work at the home of a Catholic priest in a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee. Her co-worker, Emily Weaver, had been the housekeeper for Father Jacek Kowal’s rectory and Allen was supposed to replace her.

But when Weaver brought her to the rectory for training back in May, the two women were told they couldn’t enter because the priest’s dog was outside of his crate and didn’t like strangers. Weaver, who is white, offered to put the dog in the crate because the animal was used to seeing her. Parish staffers checked with the priest to see if that was ok. That’s when the situation shifted. Allen and Weaver said they were told they could not enter because the dog didn’t like black people.

In a letter published by the Diocese of Memphis on August 16, Bishop David Talley acknowledged that a parish worker had told Allen and Weaver that the dog was “kinda racist.” The bishop called the language “highly unfortunate” but denied that racism had been a factor. The diocese and Father Kowal have said the concern had been for the women’s safety because the dog could be aggressive.

Heavy spoke with Allen’s boss, Nick Signaigo of Master Building Service Contractors, who said he ended the contract with the rectory in support of his employees. He said they reached out to the Diocese about what had happened, but that church leaders remained silent for weeks. Signaigo also described the letter from the Bishop as “upsetting.” Read all the details of this story here.

#Severe storms will threaten the Plains, Midwest and Northeast with damaging winds and large hail early this week: https://t.co/SlmvDgCCo0 pic.twitter.com/Na5q1uiFTn — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 19, 2019

Severe thunderstoms with damaging winds and large hail will threaten parts of the Plains, Midwest and Northeast through midweek. Daniel Pantaleo, the officer who put Eric Garner in a fatal chokehold in 2014, has been fired by the New York City Police Department. Police in New Jersey say Taija Russell torched a man’s house after he called her over for a late-night hookup but fell asleep before she arrived. Firefighters Justin Walker and Brian McCluney have been missing for several days after going fishing near Port Canaveral, Florida. The cast of the 90s sitcom Boy Meets World reunited in Boston over the weekend and excited fans.



Researchers have found dust from an exploded star, or supernova, in snow from Antarctica and it could be 20 million years old https://t.co/9AZgEvnHvz pic.twitter.com/3hjGQi3nqd — CNN (@CNN) August 20, 2019

There is material in Antarctica that may have been around for as long as 20 million years! Researchers say they recently discovered dust in the snow that had come from an exploded star, which is also called a supernova.

The scientists had shipped about 1,000 pounds of snow from Antarctica to Germany to test it. After sifting through the snow, they found iron-60, a substance that is created only by nuclear weapons or beyond Earth. The team is now working to determine when the supernova actually happened.

Nuclear astrophysicist Dominik Koll talked about his excitement with CNN. “I’m really glad and happy to actually see something which traveled billions of billions of kilometers through space and is millions of years old. To be able to use the data on Earth that’s pretty amazing.”

