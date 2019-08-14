Scott Borgerson & Ghislaine Maxwell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Recent reports indicated that Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, was living at Scott Borgerson’s property just outside of Boston. Some sources indicated that the two were dating, but Borgerson has disputed this and said that Maxwell is not at his home and he hasn’t seen his friend in quite some time. He also denied the report that they were dating. Read on to learn more about what’s happening and who Borgerson is.

1. A Source Told Daily Mail that Maxwell and Borgerson Were Dating & She Was Living on His Property

Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of procuring girls for Epstein. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 36, said in a 2016 deposition that Maxwell and Epstein had groomed her to be a sex slave since she was 16, NBC News reported. That lawsuit was settled in 2017, but the documents relating to the lawsuit were just released shortly before Epstein was found dead in his cell. After Epstein was found dead, reports indicated that it was unclear where Maxwell was and a hoax even spread that she was found unresponsive, which wasn’t true.

The Daily Mail reported that Maxwell was living at boyfriend Scott Borgerson’s property just outside of Boston. An unnamed source told Daily Mail that they were dating and that she was living on his property and “rarely ventures out.”

2. Borgerson Said Maxwell Is His ‘Former Friend’ & Isn’t at His Home

Borgerson spoke with Business Insider after the Daily Mail report was released, and referred to Maxwell as his “former friend” when he was asked if they were dating. He said he has been out of the country traveling this past week, and no one has been living at his home.

However, Business Insider said he didn’t indicate whether or not Maxwell had been at his home previously.

Borgerson said the same thing in a comment to Daily Mail. He said: “I’m traveling abroad for business. Ghislaine Maxwell is not at my home and I don’t know where she is.”

3. Borgerson Said the Dog in Photographs Is His, Not Maxwell’s

The Daily Mail reported that Borgerson was seen running errands in July at Manchester-by-the-Sea. The report said that he was seen walking Maxwell’s dog on Boston Common near the apartment he lives at during the week.

But Borgerson told Business Insider that the dog shown in the photos was his, not Maxwell’s. He said the dog’s name is Secretary Hamilton, named after Alexander Hamilton.

4. Borgerson is the CEO of CargoMetrics, Was in the Coast Guard for Four Years, & Founded a Pet Therapy Program for Seniors While He Was in College

Borgerson is the CEO of CargoMetrics Technologies, according to his LinkedIn, and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. He’s been the CEO of CargoMetrics for 10 years

Borgerson graduated from Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in 2006 with a PhD in International Relations, after obtaining a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy in 2003. He also has a bachelor’s in government from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. While at Tufts, he volunteered at a homeless shelter for veterans and founded a Pet Pals therapy program for senior citizens, Institutional Investor reported.

In June, Borgerson wrote a story on LinkedIn about how American shipping is one industry that hasn’t yet been digitized, but needs to be. He wrote, in part: “Shipping has historically been important to Massachusetts … where the company I lead, CargoMetrics Technologies, is based… But, as new glass high-rises fill up Boston’s seaport district, the city’s shipping sector has been replaced with a services industry of biotech, fintech, and many other kinds of technology… While we rightly celebrate marvelous innovations happening onshore, shipping has been metaphorically pushed offshore… This is causing some persistent problems to fester.”

In May, he wrote an article for Fortune about how American shipping is dying, but can be brought back.

5. Borgerson Started an Organization To Address Sea Level Changes in the Arctic & Once Considered Becoming a Minister

Borgerson is the founder of The Arctic Circle, an organization founded to “facilitate dialogue and build relationships to address rapid changes in the Arctic,” including lower ice sea levels, his LinkedIn profile indicates. He’s also the co-founder of the Insitute for Global Maritime Studies, “dedicated to exploring a wide range of policy issues relating to the sea.”

He was an international fellowship on the Council on Foreign Relations for two years and was a co-founder of USCGA Institute for Leadership according to his LinkedIn. For three years, he was an assistant professor at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and was in the Coast Guard for four years. While in the Coast Guard, he was a commanding officer from 1999 to 2001.

He’s currently a board member of Hivers and Strivers, “an Angel Investment Group focusing on early-stage investments to support start-up companies founded and run by graduates of the U.S. Military Academies.”

According to his bio on HuffPost, Borgerson writes op-eds for many publications including The New York Times and the Christian Science Monitor.

A 2011 bio from HuffPost indicated that Borgerson was married to wife Rebecca, they had a son named Noah, and they were living in Connecticut. The same information is in a bio for the Council on Foreign Relations from 2009. More recent articles and his LinkedIn don’t mention the details of his family life.

Borgerson grew up in Missouri and his father was a Marine infantry officer. His mother was a high school French and Spanish teacher, Institutional Investor reported. They traveled 15 miles every week to go to Grace Presbyterian Church. He said that growing up, he was a youth elder and an Eagle Scout. After high school, he had a tough time deciding between attending the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, West Point, or becoming a Presbyterian minister. He ultimately decided on the Coast Guard Academy because of its humanitarian mission, he told Institutional Investor. While there, he played NCAA tennis and graduated with honors.

