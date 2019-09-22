Bridget the Midget: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Porn star Bridget Powers, also known as “Bridget the Midget,” was arrested in Las Vegas after stabbing her boyfriend Jesse James in the leg with a knife. James was taken to a University Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 38-year-old Powers, whose real name is Cheryl Marie Murphy, was arrested in Las Vegas on September 18, TMZ initially reported. At approximately 2:30 a.m., police responded to a call regarding a disturbance at an apartment in the 2800 block of South Decatur Boulevard.

According to police, she stabbed James during an argument. Powers faces charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. She is currently housed at the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on September 26.



Neighbors videotaped the enraged Powers as she screamed obscenities and ranted about money and another woman James was allegedly seeing. She then threw objects through the window of the apartment. “I have nothing to lose! I have nothing else to lose! You took it all from me!” she yelled. The video also shows police arriving at the scene and leading her away from the apartment.

Here’s what you need to know about Bridget Powers.



1. Bridget the Midget Started Working in Adult Films After Being Discovered at a Goth Nightclub

Originally from Boise, Idaho, the three-foot, nine-inch, heavily tattooed Bridget the Midget became famous in the adult film industry for her unique look. Powers has tattoos above both breasts, both arms and a black widow spider tattoo above her pubic area. She also has her left nipple and tongue pierced.

According to her IMDB biography and film credits, Powers broke into the adult film industry in 1999 after a make-up artist working on a Goth porn film discovered her at a nightclub. She recalled to Hollywoodish how she was spotted while out dancing with her sister. Powers said she didn’t mind working in the porn industry and described herself as an exhibitionist.

The Internet Adult Film Database lists 77 films in which Powers appeared. Some of Bridget the Midget’s movies include Mighty Midget, Backstage Sluts, I Dream of Bridget, and Forbidden Fetishes.

Her last credited film was 2015’s Goo Tastes Good 5. Powers left the adult film industry after insisting she would only perform with actors wearing condoms, then discovering her co-stars were removing their condoms mid-way through scenes.

In a 2007 interview with Hollywoodish, she mentioned a year-long hiatus from the porn industry after contracting chlamydia from one of her co-stars and added that she hoped to break into more traditional film and television projects, but didn’t think it would be possible. After retiring from adult films several years ago, Powers continued performing as a celebrity stripper and made videos on demand.

2. Bridget Powers has Appeared in Several Mainstream Films, Television Shows, & Documentaries

Although Bridget the Midget didn’t think she’d be able to gain roles outside the porn industry, she has appeared in several popular mainstream films including 8mm, S.W.A.T., I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell, and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Her television appearances have included VH1’s The Surreal Life and The History Channel’s Wild West Tech. In a 2012 interview on 97 Rock , she said she was cast as a child in the movie, Willow.

She was also seen in the 2002 HBO documentary Cathouse, which chronicled the lives of adult sex workers at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel in Carson City, Nevada.

3. Bridget Powers is a Singer in the Bridget the Midget Band

Most recently, Powers has been performing with the Bridget the Midget Band . Popular for their hardcore sound, the band’s Facebook page shows they tour throughout Southern California, Arizona and Nevada, and have appeared at popular clubs like the Viper Room.

Powers was previously in a band called BlakkOut. The band is described on Amazon music as a mix of Indie Alternative, Hardcore, and Punk. In 2007, the band released their album Bridget the Midget and BlakkOut. The album’s 10 tracks included Gynekornemy, Roxcisity, Love Me and Eggshells. All of the songs are labeled as “explicit.”

4. Bridget the Midget Once Gave Rihanna a Controversial Lap Dance

In 2010, Powers made headlines after giving singer Rihanna a lap dance for her 22nd birthday. Rihanna was celebrating with boyfriend, Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp. The couple were in Scottsdale, Arizona when Bridget the Midget made her surprise appearance.

Powers gave a performance complete with a leather outfit and whips. According to Celebrity Nine, the lap dance was a gift from Kemp. “[Rihanna] thought it was funny,” a friend said.

Not everyone was amused. The lap dance story was reported in the Barbados Free Press, which chastised the Barbados‘ prime minister for appointing Rihanna as the county’s Ambassador for Culture and Youth.

5. A Police Officer Lost His Job After Sneaking into a Club to Watch Bridget the Midget Perform

In 2010, the tiny entertainer got police officer Richard P. Bennett in big trouble after he was caught sneaking in to see Powers dance at a strip club while he was on duty. Five fellow officers from the Stoughton, Massachusetts Police Department reported several of Bennett’s infractions, including his visit to Club Alex’s: A Gentleman’s Club.

The other officers learned about the visit after Bennett began showing them a photo he took with Powers standing outside the strip club. “He went there and left his beat and wanted to meet [Bridget Powers],” Stoughton Police Chief Paul Shastany told the Boston Herald.

Bennett also spoke to the paper about the incident. “A part of me wants to say, ‘Where was the news when I pulled someone out of a burning car last year? You know all the good things you do, and I’m going to be remembered for one stupid decision. It just sucks.” Bennett turned in his badge after the incident.

Stoughton Police Executive Officer Robert Devine headed up the internal investigation of Bennett. “It was an absolute lapse in judgment. It wasn’t a criminal lapse in judgment,” he told WickedLocal.com. “He at least recognized what he had done and had the courage to resign rather than put the town and the department through an ugly termination process.”