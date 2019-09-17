Thousands Pack Elizabeth Warren’s New York Rally [Crowd Size Photos]

More than 20,000 people were at Elizabeth Warren’s rally at Washington Square Park in New York on Monday, September 16, 2019. The rally happened just a few hours before nearly 15,000 attended President Donald Trump’s rally in New Mexico. Warren is one of a small number of Democratic presidential candidates, including Bernie Sanders, who can host rallies that rival the size of Trump’s. See crowd size photos below and learn more about Warren’s rally tonight.

More than 20,000 attended Elizabeth Warren’s campaign tonight, according to Warren’s campaign, AP reported. The campaign was held at Washington Square Park in New York. The crowd was so large that it almost filled the entire 10-acre park.

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation had originally estimated that 8,000 to 10,000 were expected tonight, The New York Times reported. Warren’s campaign said more than 20,000 ended up showing up and 23,000 had RSVP’d. Heavy has reached out to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation to see if there is an updated crowd estimate.

One quote by Warren that got a lot of applause: “We’re not here tonight because of famous arches or famous men. In fact, we’re not here because of men at all.”

Warren spoke about the Triangle Shirtwaist Co. fire in 1911 that killed 140 workers; her rally was near the location where that happened. She said the deaths, including many women who died in the factory, were caused by corruption — the same type of corruption she is trying to fight with her campaign.

She Spoke About Her Anti-Corruption Platform & Many Other Points

Warren said she’ll require any candidates for public office to post their tax returns online, and Presidents, congressional members, and Cabinet secretaries won’t be allowed to own side businesses while in office.

Warren spoke about Trump directly during her rally. “Donald Trump is corruption in the flesh,” she told the crowd. “He serves only himself and his partners in corruption.”

Elizabeth Warren had herself a day today… Working Families Party endorsement, won the vote by a landslide margin. Released the most sweeping anti-corruption plan since Watergate. Drew a crowd of over 20,000 people for her New York City rally. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 17, 2019

Warren introduced an anti-corruption package today that she said would be a priority if she became President. She said corruption is a threat not just to the White House but to the entire country.

But she also admitted the problems were with Democrats too, although she did not mention any by name. “Too many politicians in both parties have convinced themselves that playing the money-for-influence game is the only way to get things done,” she told the crowd.

People who were there shared photos of the rally on Twitter.

The rally for Elizabeth Warren was PACKED pic.twitter.com/jHAwdSuJ8F — Meakin Armstrong (@MeakinArmstrong) September 17, 2019

So many people here at the @SenWarren rally! 😱🤩🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tdrgZLPNTs — MezzoNerd | Maayan Voss (@maayanvoss) September 16, 2019

At a rally in Washington Sq. Park, State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou just endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president. Comes as Warren won backing of the WFP. Also here: Tiffany Cabán and Jumaane Williams (no endorsement speeches from them) pic.twitter.com/WFqaRw0n6o — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) September 16, 2019

⁦@FirstDogBailey⁩ Warren’s paws-on-the-ground support pal, Virgil, on his way in to the @elizabethwarren rally in Washington Square ⁦@SenWarren⁩ pic.twitter.com/EROXAuexN3 — D Mileti Benenson (@DonnaBenenson) September 16, 2019

Had a great time at the Elizabeth Warren rally at Washington Square Park! But I have had the world’s worst camera since 1954, the year BEFORE Mariano Rivera was called up to the New York Yankees. @ewarren @TeamWarren @thewarrenwing pic.twitter.com/xvS0lCD0oL — BarryPiatoff (@barrypiatoff2) September 17, 2019

I’m simultaneously getting Yang Gang rally updates from my son and Elizabeth Warren rally updates from my mom. I love my family! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PUsqffOHn3 — RUBarefoot (@BarefootRockU) September 17, 2019

And despite the huge crowd, Warren still stopped for selfies with people who were there – a tradition at her rallies.

at an Elizabeth Warren Rally. What a great person and candidate.Who knows maybe I met the next president of the United States. #MyWarrenSelfie pic.twitter.com/1L6gmajzT2 — amy chasanoff (@amychas54) September 17, 2019

The line for a #selfie with @ewarren was basically as sizable as the rally so I settled for this. This was the least goofy for me, but she looks great in all of ‘em! #ElizabethWarren #WashingtonSquarePark #selfie pic.twitter.com/t1AqahiNOw — elizabeth inghram (@ElizabethIngNYC) September 17, 2019

The selfies are definitely a tradition. Here’s a selfie tweet from September 10 at her previous rally.

I met the first woman president!!!!!!!! @SenWarren stayed for HOURS- she’s probably still there now- to take pictures with every single person at the rally. I am enthralled, inspired and READY for 2020 pic.twitter.com/HMWUxheYQ4 — Madge (@indoors_y) September 11, 2019

Warren also asked the crowd to take selfies with other people they met at the rally.

Elizabeth Warren asked us to take selfies with people we met at her rally so I DID THE DAMN THING #SelfieForWarren pic.twitter.com/kDQA6gqw4I — Sarah Quinn (@Squinn2121) September 16, 2019

You can rewatch what she said at the rally below.

Join us live from Washington Square Park tonight as I share the story of how working women organized to change the course of history—and how we can make the big, structural change our future depends on. #WarrenNYC https://t.co/LKvnA31wIh — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 16, 2019

This isn’t the first time she’s drawn a large crowd. Her Seattle rally in August was attended by 15,000 people and her St. Paul rally was attended by 12,000, the New York Times reported.