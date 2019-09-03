Elkmont Shooting: Police Say Alabama Teen Killed Family

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy confessed to shooting five members of his own family to death in Elkmont, Alabama.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter: “Five people have been shot at a residence in the [25000 block of Ridge Rd.] in Elkmont. Three confirmed dead at the scene, two were airlifted in critical condition.”

The Sheriff’s Department later posted this update: “UPDATE: The two subjects in critical condition have died. The 14-year old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence. He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby.” They added: “Investigators have recovered the handgun from the side of the road nearby where it had been tossed.”

Authorities have not identified the victims or the suspect.

The Five Family Members Included Three Siblings, Reports Say

#Whileyouweresleeping in the small community of Elkmont Alabama a 14 year old has confessed to killing his entire family with a handgun! His father and… https://t.co/D81DXCFGEZ — Yvonne Z Smith (@yzsmith) September 3, 2019

The boy is accused of murdering his father, stepmother, and three siblings, according to WKRN-TV. A motive was not released. The Montgomery Advertiser reported that the boy “called 911 about hearing gunshots” before allegedly confessing that he killed his entire family.

Three of the victims were children, q13Fox reported.

Counselors were going to be available at the local high school in the wake of the shooting. “Please be in prayer for our school and community. We will have extra counselors at school today,” wrote Elkmont High School on Facebook.

According to WHNT-TV, the teenager called 911. “Initially, the teen said he was downstairs in the basement when he heard shots from upstairs,” the television station reported. The teen’s grandmother told WAAY 31 that “the deceased are the only family they have in the area. She said that she recently lived in the family’s basement.” Family members were sobbing and distraught at the scene, according to the television station. A helicopter airlifted some family members to the hospital.

A Man Who Described Himself as a Neighbor Recalled How the Boy Would Play at His House & Go to Church With Them

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A 14yr has confessed to shooting and killing his 5 family members. This happened down this street on Ridge Rd. in Elkmont. The victims are 2 adults and 3 children. I will be reporting live updates on @whnt This Morning. pic.twitter.com/yHUABzaZoi — Kelly Vaughen (@KellyVaughen) September 3, 2019

On Facebook, a man who identified himself as a neighbor, wrote a heartfelt post about the shootings.

“I’ve been thinking about the shooting that happened next door. About all of the people affected. About the property owners, the VFD, the neighbors watching between the mini blinds, the people who have relatives on our street, the local school,” he wrote. “This is surreal. The teenage boy used to play at our house often as a kid. He came in and played and ate snacks. We carried him to church occasionally.”

He added: “It’s hard to imagine what has happened in 14 years to come to a point that wiping out your entire family seems like the best option. Now he has no one. I’m sure he’s realized that he now has no one to console him. No one to wrap him in a hug……Ever. What if it were your grandson or nephew or your child’s playmate?”

The neighbor continued, “He’s brought this upon himself. He’s rocked a community. There’s no denying his heinous act. Who’s in his corner? Jesus. Jesus is ready to forgive. Jesus forgave me a lot of horrible things. Jesus forgave you a lot of horrible things too. Sure, there are going to be some severe consequences. The fallout will be horrendous. But, Christians are called to be like Christ. Christ who forgave those who crucified Him. When you pray for our ‘good’ neighbors, don’t forget to pray for this kid.”

Another Teenager Was Just Accused of Shooting His Father To Death Nearby

Chad Wanca's mother said she's working to bring her son home to Tennessee to be buried. https://t.co/KYySqwp6RZ — WAAY 31 (@WAAYTV) August 27, 2019

The Elkmont, Alabama shooting comes just days after a 16-year-old boy in nearby Toney, Alabama was accused of shooting his father to death after his dad asked him to clean his room. Authorities haven’t named that teenager or the 14-year-old because of their ages, according to WSFA-TV.

However, the grandparents of the Toney teen said that he allegedly killed their son Chad Wanca, 43, and wounded his 12-year-old brother.

Elkmont and Toney are only about 16 miles apart. Elkmont, Alabama is a tiny community of just over 400 people located in Limestone County, Alabama.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the Elkmont shootings.

