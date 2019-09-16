Does Kate Flannery Have a Husband? She & Chris Haston Are Not Married

Dancing With the Stars season 28 premieres Monday, September 16, and Kate Flannery is one of the celebrities competing for the mirror ball trophy. The actress and comedian is best known for her role as Meredith on the hit sitcom The Office. In spite of her many years in the public eye, she has managed to keep her personal life relatively private, and fans and photographers alike have been unsure of her current marital status.

While it is known that Flannery has been in a longterm relationship with NBC photographer Chris Haston, there seems to be a lot of uncertainty online about whether or not they are married. Haston worked as a stills photographer on The Office, which is where he and Flannery met. According to his IMDb profile , he even appeared on the finale episode of the show as a photographer. The Office premiered in 2005, which means that Flannery and Haston started dating only one year into the show, which concluded in 2013.

On Kate’s IMDb profile, it even says that Haston was her spouse but that they divorced in 2016. That is not the case, as they were photographed together at public events as recently as September 2019.

When professionally photographed at events, Chris is sometimes incorrectly referred to as Flannery’s husband in the photo captions. BroadwayWorld.com posted a photo of the couple at the “Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage” opening in Los Angeles in 2016; in the caption, they described the photo as “THE OFFICE’s Kate Flannery with her husband Chris Haston.”

According to Monsters and Critics, Chris and Kate have never married, even though they have been together since 2006.

My bf LOVES to take pics of me with my fans. @ChrisHaston1 pic.twitter.com/kaXSMATuwj — Kate Flannery (@KateFlannery) July 31, 2016

On social media, Kate refers to Chris as her boyfriend, not her husband, clarifying any confusion about their relationship status. In 2016, Kate tweeted a photo of herself holding a newly-purchased fan and tagged Chris. In the tweet, she wrote “My bf LOVES to take pics of me with my fans.” In another tweet, published in January 2017, she referred to Haston as her “bf” again. In May 2017, she shared a photo of Haston, writing “Adorable in his pink headphones. My bf. I think I’ll keep him.”

On Twitter, Haston describes himself in his bio as “Photographer for NBC/ Main Man of Kate Flannery. Awesome Daddy-O.” Calling himself her “main man” doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t married, but it points more toward their longterm partnership rather than a secret marriage.

How could you not love this woman??? pic.twitter.com/zKQFoV6GA8 — Chris Haston (@ChrisHaston1) July 23, 2015

While Chris does not post to Twitter often, many of his tweets are of Kate. In 2016, he shared a photo of her, gushing “How could you not love this woman???” He seems like a loving and supportive boyfriend. Fans should expect to see him in the Dancing With the Stars audience, cheering on his partner of 13 years as she and her dance partner perform for the support of the judges and the millions watching at home.

Tune in to Dancing With the Stars season 28, Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.