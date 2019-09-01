Palm Beach County Evacuation Zones Map & Shelters for Hurricane Dorian

As Hurricane Dorian grows to a Category 5 and nears the coast, residents in states and counties that are potentially in the storm’s path are watching for evacuation notices. Palm Beach County, Florida has issued mandatory evacuations for residential structures in Zone A and Zone B. Read on for more details about evacuations and shelters in Palm Beach County. For the most up-to-date information, follow the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account. Hurricanes can change paths quickly and evacuation orders are subject to change.

Evacuation Zone Maps for Palm Beach County

People in residential structures in Zone A and Zone B are under a mandatory evacuation notice, effective starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 1.

Zone A includes mobile homes, sub-standard housing, and low-lying areas prone to water intrusion, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office noted.

Zone B includes barrier islands, land areas north and south of Jupiter Inlet, and other areas vulnerable to surges south along the Intracoastal Waterway to Broward, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Here’s a map of the zones that you can zoom into or print. You can view the original PDF here. Zone B is in orange. Zone C is yellow. Zone D is green. Zone E is light purple. Zone L is purple with diagonal marks.

If you’re still unsure about your evacuation area, you can go here and scroll down to the map at the bottom of the page. Put your address into the search bar and you’ll be told what zone you’re in.

Palm Beach County officials shared today:

The eastern half of Palm Beach County is now under a Tropical Storm Warning due to the approach of Hurricane Dorian. A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm winds are expected in the area within 36 hours. Due to this, mandatory evacuations are being ordered for residential structures in Zone A and Zone B in Palm Beach County, effective at 1 P.M. Sunday, September 1, 2019. The Palm Beach County Emergency Information Center number is 561-712-6400… If you choose to not evacuate to a shelter, please evacuate miles not hundreds of miles. Most of Palm Beach County is not being evacuated and residents should shelter within the county if possible. With the unpredictable nature of Hurricane Dorian, evacuating north is not recommended. To determine if your home is in a storm surge evacuation zone, go to readyPBC.org or download our free app “PBC DART.” If you are not in an evacuation zone, please shelter in place.

So remember: if you’re not evacuating to a shelter, don’t evacuate north along the coast, as the hurricane’s current path is unpredictable and it could end up making landfall or endangering areas farther north up the coast.

Palm Beach County Shelters

The Sheriff’s office noted: “If you decide to go to a shelter, please do not be afraid, the Sheriff’s Office is NOT checking anyone’s immigration status. We want you and your family to be safe, so do not be concerned about being deported or any type of action due to your status here in the U.S. Just be Safe.”

The following general population shelters are available:

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elem. School, 1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach

Independence Middle School, 4001 Greenway Dr., Jupiter

Lakeshore Middle School, 425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade

Pahokee Middle School, 850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee

Palm Beach Gardens High School, 4245 Holly Dr., Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Central High School, 8499 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington

Park Vista High School, 7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth

A special needs shelter is at the South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach. The county noted: “People with special medical needs should register for our Special Needs Program by calling (561) 712-6400 or visiting our website www.readypbc.org.”

If you need a pet-friendly shelter, you can find one at West Boynton Recreation Center. It’s at 6000 Northtree Boulevard, Lake Worth and is available to Palm Beach County residents living in mobile homes or in a mandatory evacuation zone. You’ll need proof of residency. Space is limited. Each pet should be accompanied by only own owner who stays at the shelter. The county noted: “Other family members will need to stay at nearby Park Vista High School, 7900 Jog Road, Lake Worth.”

Each person at a general shelter will have space of 20 square feet (4 feet by 5 feet.) Bring snacks, because only dinner is served on Sunday night.

You can use FloridaDisaster.org/GetAPlan to put together a hurricane preparation plan for your family or your business. Consider bringing the following with you, especially if you’re going to a shelter:

3-day supply of water

2 changes of comfortable clothes

Prescription and emergency medication

Cell phone and battery-operated charger

Snacks or specialty snacks and juices for those with dietary restrictions

Flashlight with extra batteries

Cash

Photocopies of valuable documents

Games, books, and playing cards for entertainment while staying at a shelter

Proof of residency if going to a shelter where that’s needed

Weapons are prohibited

Although not listed on the current government press release, consider also bringing:

Pillows and blankets

Personal hygiene supplies

Books

Baby food and formula, diapers

Insurance paper

Other comfort items

To stay updated on the latest alerts and evacuation notices, sign up for AlertPBC notifications.

